Global Fraud Management Software Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Fraud Management Software” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Fraud Management Software report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Information and communications technology (ICT) is a term for information technology (IT) along with the role of integrated communications and telecommunications such as telephone lines and wireless signals and computers, as well as essential enterprise software, middleware, storage, and audiovisual systems. These enable users to access, store, transmit and manipulate information. ICT is a broad concept which is evolving as it covers a range of products that transmits or receive information electronically in digital forms such as personal computers, digital television, email, or robots.

The ICT industry helps in influencing competitiveness and creativity among the markets. The ICT technologies tend to bring advantages as smart devices and cloud devices, improving e-government models, e-commerce, e-learning, online medical services, and other web-based smart services. The merging between information technology (IT) and communications technology (CT) is the primary driver behind the rapid development of ICT industry.

Fraud Management software helps financial systems to protect from fraud, counterfeiting, embezzlement, and other abuses. This type of software can also screen borrowers for identity theft, criminal history, and loan defaullts.

This report focuses on the global Fraud Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fraud Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Emailage

Riskified

FRISS

FCase

The MathWorks

Kount

Oversight Systems

Pipl

Signifyd

TransUnion

Fraud.net

Simility

Phishme

FraudLabs Pro

IPQualityScore

NICE Actimize

MemberCheck

Sift Science

Bolt

SAS Institute

Agena

GlobalVision Systems

ThreatMetrix

LogRhythm

Thomson Reuters

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software as a Service

Platform as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Market

Government Sector

Entertainment

Communications Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The key demands impacting the ICT industry are accounted to be the emergence of new digital technologies, which includes cybersecurity and cloud computing. This is creating a substantial need for rapid developments in information and communication technologies. With this, another factor is increasing economy is prompting better ICT integration strategies. This would need more projects under the ICT industry. Furthermore, another factor is the rise in automation of manual processes is considerably creating industry need for a specialist in computing, systems, and diagnosis, alongside skilled workers to maintain automation technology.

In the ICT industry, cloud computing is being hailed by industry analysts as the next big trend in information technology and communication. Cloud computing is becoming a rapidly mounting IT solutions provider, as several companies tend to run applications directly from the vendor’s network, thus noticeably reducing IT costs. Cloud computing also provides offsite backup infrastructure, safeguarding against system failures, theft, floods, and fire.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

