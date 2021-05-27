Global High Speed Rail Coatings Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022
Description
High speed rail is among the safest and fastest modes of travel, which runs at a speed of about 200 km per hour. Coatings applied on the surface of high speed rails are called high speed rail coatings. They are mainly applied to provide interior and exterior protection from weather. These coatings also provide additional properties such as high yield strength for functional as well as aesthetic appeal. High speed rail coatings are used for various applications such as steel component coating, exterior protection, aesthetic finishes, interior aluminium coatings, and underframe coatings. They are manufactured from a diverse range of resins such as acrylics, epoxy, fluoropolymers, plastisols, polyester, and polyurethanes.
There is a high worldwide demand for mass transportation due to the surge in investments in the expansion of railway networks across both developing and developed countries. Major factors driving the HSR (high speed rail) market are its ability to cover long distances in very short duration, the diminishing demand for air travel due to security reason, government initiatives to develop strong HSR networks in various countries to make mass transits faster, safer, and efficient. In addition, HSR connects remote locations. An increased investments in HSR have opened up huge opportunities for coating vendors.
The biggest restraining factor for the HSR coatings market is the growing environmental concerns pertaining to the volatile organic compounds content in coatings. However, the development of water borne type of coatings have aided the market significantly, as they emit very limited or no volatile organic compounds. Another challenge faced by the HSR coating market for the production of coatings is the volatile prices of raw material.
The various market segments can be derived on the basis of application, product and type.
Railway
Subway
On the Basis of Product:
Acrylics
Epoxy
Fluoropolymers
Plastisols
Polyster
PolyUrethane(PU)
Others
On the basis of Type:
1-K
2-K
Water-borne
Solvent-borne
The global HSR coating market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market growth (Chinabeing the world’s largest consumer of HSR coating, accounting for two-thirds of the world’s total), followed by Europe. The high consumption is driven by rapid growth in infrastructure development and need for faster transportation at relatively cheaper rates. Developed nations like the U.S as well as the developing countries like China and India are in the process of expanding their HSR networks, due to the increasing demand for mass transportation and public transportation. Hence, the HSR coating market is expected to grow in these countries.
The key market players in the market are –
AxaltaCoating Systems, Akzo Nobel, Alstom, Arkema
BASF SE, Beijing oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co.Ltd
Chemetall, DuPont
Henkel, Kansai Paints
Nippon paint, PPG Industries
Solvay, Valspar Corporation
