Global Home Electrical Consumables Market 2019: Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 Posted byadmin July 1, 2019

Description:

This report provides in depth study of “Home Electrical Consumables” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Home Electrical Consumables report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Electrical components that come in handy at homes, in industries, at workplaces, shopping malls, and retail outlets are known as electrical consumables. Home electrical consumables are key to all lighting-related activities in buildings. From running gadgets to lighting up spaces, home electrical consumables are at the heart of it all. Several components are available in this regard. There are several brands in this market space that are continuously coming up with innovative products that promise to deliver the best.

The increasing usage of electronics in the residential sector is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Consumer electronics such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and TVs is a prime requirement for all household. The increasing disposable income and the need to have a hassle-free life have led people to depend on the usage of electronic appliances. The growth of the developing markets along with the consolidation of the established markets has fostered the purchase of more consumer electronics. Moreover, there is an increase in the sales of desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and TVs, along with household appliances such as refrigerators. This growth in the adoption of electrical and electronics will significantly increase the demand for home electrical supplies.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the home electrical consumables market throughout the forecast period. The rise in construction activities due to the increasing urbanization and changing population demographics will drive the growth of home electrical supplies market in this region.

This report studies the global market size of Home Electrical Consumables in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Home Electrical Consumables in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Home Electrical Consumables market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Home Electrical Consumables market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Emerson

Havells India

Hengtong Electric

Koninklijke Philips

MENNEKES

Market size by Product

Plugs and Sockets

Extension Cords

Market size by End User

Disposable

Reusable

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Electrical Consumables are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Consumer products include convenience products, specialty products, unsought products, and shopping products. These goods are mass produced to cater to the needs of various sectors. The consumer goods industry has a significant role to play in the GDP of any economy, especially in the developed regions of North America and Europe. Various trends are shaping the consumer goods industry and are expected to disrupt the industry in the foreseeable future. These trends are essentially efforts of the market players to better engage with their customers in innovative ways. The consumer goods industry is transforming itself into a technology-driven one as consumers prefer to engage with brands digitally. It has become common among consumers to research online and then purchase. Online medium is highly preferred by consumers than brick and mortar stores. In fact, various companies have cropped within the scenario who are capitalizing on the opportunity provided by digitalization. Such companies exist only online and do not have any physical presence. This trend has become very popular, especially in the foodservice industry and made an enormous impact on groceries and consumer packaged goods. The advent of various grocery stores who online operate through an online model. Consumers prefer online channels as they offer better value to shoppers on price, convenience, and choice. Moreover, omnichannel models, that have a presence both online and offline that may lead to rising costs.

Smaller brands are vying to enter the consumer goods sector by presenting goods in a specific way that addresses the problem areas of consumers. These brands are making use of big data analytics to understand the behavior of consumers who purchase online.

The ever-expanding consumer goods industry is nothing without supply chains that are efficient, agile, and sustainable. To cater to fast order requirements of consumers, greater visibility and control is required over multiple channels. Consumer goods companies are bridging the existing gap between operational processes and sales planning by deploying integrated supply chain management. Improvements in supply chain and logistics help consumer goods companies to address their most complex operational issues ranging from transportation to management services.

