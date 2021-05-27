Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristor (IGCT) Market Analysis & Trends 2018 to 2024
IGCT enables a robust series connection between high power turn-off devices used for high power applications. Advantages such as high efficiency and low complexity make it a better option over GTO and IGBT, which exhibit an increase in adoption at present.
Benefits such as better performance of IGCT at higher temperature such as temperature ranges from -40 to 125 ?C support the growth of the market. IGCT is used in industrial appliances and steel mills for controlling high power AC motors and AC grid interface, as well as the PWM switching. Therefore, this feature adds value to drive the demand for the IGCT market.
Low conduction loss as compared to GTO and IGBT, increased usage of power electronics in renewable energy sources, and low price majorly drive the market. Despite such advantages, bulky structure of thyristor and complex manufacturing process tends to impede the growth of this market. In the near future, use of power semiconductor devices in hybrid vehicles and invention of the high-power technology (HPT) platform are factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the IGCT market.
The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into asymmetric IGCT, reverse blocking IGCT, and reverse conducting IGCT. The application segment is divided into drives, traction, converter, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
KEY BENEFITS
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global IGCT market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30811
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Asymmetric
Reverse Blocking IGCT
Reverse Conducting IGCT
By Application
Drive
Traction
Converter
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Primary research
1.4.2. Secondary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes
3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry
3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers
3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Low conduction loss as compared to GTO and IGBT.
3.5.1.2. Increased usage of power electronics in renewable energy sources.
3.5.1.3. Better performance at higher temperature.
3.5.1.4. Low price.
3.5.2. Restraint
3.5.2.1. Bulky thyristor structure and complex manufacturing process.
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Use of semiconductor devices in hybrid vehicles.
3.5.3.2. Invention of high power technology (HPT) platform.
CHAPTER 4: INTEGRATED GATE-COMMUTATED THYRISTOR (IGCT) MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. ASYMMETRIC IGCT
Continued…
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30811
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]