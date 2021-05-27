Global Personal Care Wipes Market Grow with New Opportunities & Developments by 2024

A fresh report titled “Personal Care Wipes Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Personal Care Wipes Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Personal care wipes are disposable personal care products used for cleaning and hygiene. These wipes are useful for sustaining sanitation of the human skin. Personal care wipes gain popularity worldwide due to their effectiveness as an alternative to the various products used for cleansing, such as soap, facewash, handkerchief, napkin, and cloth.

Ease to use and prevention of infection, owing to their disposable nature and maintenance of hygiene effectively, specifically when access to water is limited are the factors that drive the growth of the market. Rise in population of the infants and compatibility of baby personal care wipes with infants skin are major demand drivers for baby personal care wipes segment. On the other hand, there is an increase in demand for intimate wipes, owing to rise in consciousness of the consumers toward personal hygiene. In addition, surge in air pollution in urbanized areas and industrial zones also boosts the demand for personal care wipes, as the skin requires to be cleaned quickly after exposure to the air pollutants and dust to avoid skin problems. However, high cost of raw materials such as non-woven fabric, sanitization & sterilization contents, and other chemical ingredients hinders the growth of the market. Moreover, excessive use of chemical content in wipes that leads to skin irritation and allergies also limits the growth of the market. Further, use of natural ingredients in wipes such as coco-glucoside, malic acid, and aloe-vera as a substitute for chemical contents, provides future opportunity for market growth. Penetration of the market in less developed areas, which leads to surge in demand for wipes, due to high number of infants population and lack of availability of hygiene products also make way for different market growth opportunities.

The report segments the global personal care wipes market into type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into baby, general, intimate, and cosmetic. Based on distribution channel, it is divided into online, supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, pharmacy, and others (individual sellers and general stores). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2016-2023 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

– This study evaluates competitive landscape along with value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the personal care wipes industry is provided.

– Leading players are profiled and their key developments in recent years are listed.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

– Procter and Gamble Co. (U.S.)

– La Fresh (U.S.)

– Kimberly Clark Corporation (U.S.)

– Rockline Industries (U.S.)

– Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

– Meridian Industries Inc. (U.S.)

– Diamond Wipes International (U.S.)

– Unicharm International (Japan)

– Edgewell Personal Care (U.S.)

– NicePak International (U.S.)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Baby

– General

– Intimate

– Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel

– Online

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Specialty Store

– Pharmacy

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Australia

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Africa

– Middle East

Other Key Players*

– Hangzhou Linan Poem Clean Day Co., Ltd (China)

– Body Wipe Company (U.S)

– DUDE Products, Inc. (U.S).

– Healthy Hoohoo (U.S.)

