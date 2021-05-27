Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market 2019 Size, Trends, Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2024
Executive Summary
According to Analytics research report, the global POS terminal market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.34% during 2019 – 2024.
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global POS Terminal Market. The report analyzes the Global POS Terminal Market By Product Type (Fixed and Wireless/Mobile), By Component Type (Hardware and Software) and By Applications (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality and Others). The global POS Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
Fixed POS and Hardware POS systems are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to enhanced investment in various retail sales channels such as department stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online market place backed with growing urbanization and increasing consumer personal disposable income is supplementing the market growth. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global POS Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include presence of major economies such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, which are investing heavily in Ecommerce industry supported by government in these countries are focusing on Digitalization and building a cashless economy, that is infusing growth in the market for POS systems during the period.
The report titled “Global POS Terminal Market – Analysis By Product Type (Fixed and Wireless/Mobile,), By Component Type (Hardware and Software), By Applications (Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)”, has covered and analyzed the potential of Global POS Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global POS Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global POS Terminal Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Global POS Terminal Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Product Type – Fixed POS Terminal, Wireless/Mobile POS Terminal
• By Component Type – Hardware and Software
• By Application – Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Regional POS Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Product Type – Fixed POS, Wireless/Mobile POS
• By Component Type – Hardware and Software
• By Application – Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others
Country Analysis – US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• POS Market – Size and Growth
• By Product Type – Fixed POS, Wireless/Mobile POS
• By Component Type – Hardware and Software
• By Application – Retail, Healthcare, Restaurant, Hospitality, Others
Other Report Highlights
• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
• Market Trends
• SWOT Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
• Company Analysis – NEC Corporation, PAX Technology Limited, MICROS Systems Inc., VeriFone Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Ingenico S.A.
Table of Contents
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. POS Terminal Market: Product Outlook
5. Global POS Terminal Market: An Analysis
6. Global POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis
7. Market Share of Leading POS Terminal Companies
8. Global POS Terminal Market : Regional Analysis
9. North America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis
10. North America POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis
11. North America POS Terminal Market: Country Analysis
12. Europe POS Terminal Market: An Analysis
14. Europe POS Terminal Market: Country Analysis
15. Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market: An Analysis
16. Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis
17. Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market: Country Analysis
18. Rest of the World POS Terminal Market: An Analysis
19. Rest of the World POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis
20 Global POS Terminal Market Drivers
21 Global POS Terminal Market Restraints
22 Global POS Terminal Market Trends
23 SWOT Analysis
24 Company Profiles
24.1 Ingenico SA
24.2 PAX Technology Limited
24.3 MICROS Systems Inc
24.4 VeriFone Systems Inc
24.5 Cisco Systems Inc
24.6 Hewlett-Packard Company
24.7 Toshiba Corporation
24.8 Panasonic Corporation
24.9 Samsung Group
24.10 NEC Corporation
Continuous…
