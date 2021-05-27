Global Quartz Glass Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2024
Quartz Glass Market:
Executive Summary
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Quartz Glass Market. The Global Quartz Glass market has been analysed By Product Type (High Purity Quartz Glass Product, Ordinary Quartz Glass Product), By End-User Industry (Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communication Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others). The Global Quartz Glass market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.
According to the Analytics research, Global Quartz Glass market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period driven by ongoing expansion of the industry, increasing use of advanced technologies coupled with growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, growing economy as well as increasing government’s stringent regulations for safe and pollution free environment.
Asia Pacific Quartz Glass market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 1.73% during 2019 – 2024, primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities as well as surging government regulations to drift from thermal energy to solar energy, thereby boosting the demand of quartz glass in Photovoltaic industry. Moreover, major quartz glass manufacturing companies comes from Asia Pacific. China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan and South Korea in forecast period. Market of Quartz Glass is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.
The report titled “Global Quartz Glass Market – Analysis By Product Type (High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass), By End-User Industry (Lamp and Lightning, Semiconductor, Communication, Photovoltaic, Others), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Quartz Glass Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Scope of the Report
Global Quartz Glass Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Global Quartz Glass Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• Analysis By Product Type – High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass
• By End-User Industry – Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communications Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others
Regional Analysis – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Quartz Glass Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• Analysis By Product Type – High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass
• By End-User Industry – Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communications Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others
Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
• Quartz Glass Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• Analysis By Product Type – High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass
• By End-User Industry – Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communications Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others
Other Report Highlights:
• Industry Structure
• SWOT Analysis
• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges
• Market Trends
• Porter Five Force Analysis
• Trade Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
• Company Analysis – Tosoh, Momentive, MARUWA, Heraeus, Raesch Quarz, Hubei Feilihua Quartz, Shin-Etsu Chemicals, Saint-Gobain Quartz, QSIL
Table of Contents
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Quartz Glass: Product Outlook
5. Market Dynamics
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Global Quartz Glass Trade Analysis
8. Global Quartz Glass Market – Sizing and Growth
9. Global Quartz Glass Market: By Product Type
10. Global Quartz Glass Market: By End-User Application
11. Global Quartz Glass Market: By Regional Analysis
12. Europe Quartz Glass Market: An Analysis
13. Europe Quartz Glass Market: Country Analysis
14. Americas Quartz Glass Market: An Analysis
15. Americas Quartz Glass Market: Country Analysis
16. Asia Pacific Quartz Glass Market: An Analysis
17. Asia Pacific Quartz Glass Market: Country Analysis
18. Rest Of World (Middle East & Africa) Quartz Glass Market
19. Company Profiles
19.1 Tosoh
19.2 Momentive
19.3 MARUWA
19.4 Raesch Quarz
19.5 Heraeus
19.6 Hubei Feilihua Quartz
19.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical
19.8 Saint-Gobain Quartz
19.9 QSIL
Continuous…
