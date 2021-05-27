Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species, Distribution Channel: Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species, Distribution Channel: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Tuna Market. The report analyses the Tuna Market By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin) and by Distribution Channel (Direct Channel, Indirect Channel- Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online). The global tuna market has been analysed by (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa) and by countries that include U.S., Canada, UK. Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan and Indonesia. The data has been presented for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Analytics research report, the global tuna market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.69% during 2019–2024.

Over the recent years, Tuna market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing demand for seafood in emerging and developing nations and growing number of urban populations. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market of Tuna market globally. Further, increasing demand for by restaurant is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, Japan accounts for the largest share in the global tuna Substitute’s market in 2018.

The report titled “Global Tuna Market: Analysis By Species (Albacore, Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Bluefin), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect – Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Middle East & Africa), By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Russia, UK, China, Japan, India) has covered and analysed the potential of tuna market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the tuna market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Tuna Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna

• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

Regional Markets – Americas, Europe, APAC, ROW-MEA (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna

• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan, Indonesia (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• By Species Type – Albacore, Skipjack Tuna, Yellowfin Tuna, Bigeye Tuna, Longtail Tuna, Bluefin Tuna

• By Distribution Channel – Direct Channel, Indirect Channel

• By Indirect/Canning Distribution Channel – Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, Convenience Stores, Others

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

• Market Trends.

• SWOT Analysis.

• Company Analysis – Bumble Bee Foods, Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd., Thai Union Group, The Tuna Store, Wild Planet Foods, Tri Marine International, Inc., Starkist Co., K/S Knold’s Seafood AB.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Tuna Market: Product Outlook

5. Global Tuna Market: An Analysis

6 Global Tuna Market: Segment Analysis

7. Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis

8. Americas Tuna Market: Segment Analysis

9. US Tuna Market: An Analysis

10. Canada Tuna Market: An Analysis

11. Rest of the Americas Tuna Market: An Analysis

12. Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis

13. Europe Tuna Market: Segmental Analysis

14. Spain Tuna Market: An Analysis

15. France Tuna Market: An Analysis

16. Italy Tuna Market: An Analysis

17. Rest of the Europe Tuna Market: An Analysis

18. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: An Analysis

19. Asia Pacific Tuna Market: Segment Analysis

20. China Tuna Market: An Analysis

21. Japan Tuna Market: An Analysis

22. Indonesia Tuna Market: An Analysis

23. Rest of the APAC Tuna Market: An Analysis

24. Rest of the World Tuna Market: An Analysis

25. Rest of the World Tuna Market: Segment Analysis

26. Global Tuna Market drivers

27. Global Tuna Market Restraints

28. Global Tuna Market Trends

29. SWOT Analysis

30. Company Profiles

30.1 Bumble Bee Foods

30.2 Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

30.3 Thai Union Group

30.4 The Tuna Store

30.5 Wild Planet Foods

30.6 Tri Marine International, Inc.

30.7 Starkist Co.

30.8 K/S Knold’s Seafood AB

