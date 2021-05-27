Global Veterinary Services Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report provides an overview of the Veterinary Services Market industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Veterinary Services Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Veterinary Services Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.

Key Vendors of Veterinary Services Market: – CVS Group PLC, Ethos Veterinary Health, Greencross Limited, Idexx laboratories, Mars Inc., National Veterinary Care Ltd, Patterson Companies Inc., Pets at Home Group PLC, Animart LLC, Vetronic Services Ltd Others…

The veterinary services market was valued at USD 94.14 billion in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 138.66 billion in 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 6.67% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Increase in animal adoption, rise in prevalence of animal diseases, better animal health awareness, and increase in R&D and government initiatives are the key factors propelling the growth of the market, globally.

A significant rise in the adoption of pet animals, including dogs, cats, and even horses, as companions for human beings, has been observed over the recent years. Moreover, farm animals, including cattle and swine, have also been taken in for various commercial purposes in the recent years. The developed countries represent a significantly large share in companion animal-ownership, owing to the favorable economic condition and several other factors. This rise in both companion, as well as livestock animal adoption, along with the increased per capita animal health expenditure, indirectly generates an increase in the demand for proper veterinary services. In addition to the aforementioned factor, the rise in prevalence of various animal diseases, growth in animal health awareness, and increase in R&D and government initiatives are expected to propel the market growth, over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Veterinary services refer to all kinds of facilities, solutions, systems, and services targeted at animal health welfare, including hospitalization, dentistry, diagnostics, surgery, nursing, medication, medical devices, specialist referral, alternative therapies, and behavioral therapies performed by a veterinarian.

The Veterinary Services Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Veterinary Services Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Companion Animal Segment by Animal Type is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

The companion animal segment in the veterinary services market is believed to have the largest market size, and the segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period.

In today’s era, small animal surgery is moving forward, taking advantage of the developments and achievements in human surgery. Cardiovascular operations, tracheal and urethral stenting, advances in surgical oncology, total hip replacement, developments in neurosurgery, and kidney transplantation in cats are among the new modalities. They can be used for small animal patients, in order to provide them advanced veterinary care and to improve their quality of life, as well as increase their life expectancy. The number of dogs and cats euthanized in US shelters, annually, has declined from approximately 2.6 million in 2011 to 1.5 million currently. This decline can be partially explained by an increase in the percentage of animals adopted and an increase in the number of stray animals successfully returned to their owners.

Increased adoption of companion animals as pets in developed regions and increasing awareness regarding pet health are expected to drive the veterinary services market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the veterinary services market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is expected to retain its significant market share, owing to factors, such as rising pet adoption and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure. Besides, a rise in the prevalence of various animal diseases is identified as a significant driving factor for the market growth. Also, the rising awareness about animal health, favorable and advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, effective initiatives by the government, and rise in pet adoption are some of the other significant factors that are driving the growth of the North American veterinary services market.

