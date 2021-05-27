Handheld Surgical Devices Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2017-2024

Handheld Surgical Devices Market Overview

As the name says handheld surgical devices are designed to be held in hand during surgery. Different types of handheld surgical devices are there including scalpels, knives, scissors, bone cutters, punches, curettes, snares, blunt dissectors and other surgical devices. Further, these handheld surgical devices are used for various purposes during surgical procedures such as cutting, coagulate, desiccate and to fulgurate the body tissues. Moreover, technological advancements with handheld surgical devices such as high energy lithium metal oxide battery powered handheld surgical device are major trend. Handheld devices have a wide range of application in areas such neurology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology and in other surgical procedures.

Market Size & Forecast

Global handheld surgical devices market is anticipated to witness a robust growth during the forecast period i.e.2017-2024 on the account of growing surgical devices market. Further growing healthcare industries, increasing prevalence of handheld surgical devices in wound closure procedure and technological advancements with handheld surgical devices are some dynamic factors which are expected to propel the growth of global handheld surgical devices market during forecast period.

In terms of region, global handheld surgical devices market is segmented into five major regions which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America has been the dominating region in the global market of handheld surgical devices market. Factors such as presence of large number of aged persons, existing leading companies of surgical devices and growing prevalence of diseases which require surgery are expected to fuel the growth of handheld surgical devices market in this region. Moreover, large number of surgical procedures carry out in this region is also expected to escalate the demand for handheld surgical devices during the forecast period.

Apart from this, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for the handheld surgical devices during the forecast period. Further, this growth can be attributed to factors such as rising consumer’s affordability, several government initiatives to promote healthcare sector and growing number of patients who are likely to experience surgical procedures in near future in this region. Additionally, Europe region is also projected to experience remarkable growth during forecast period due to high consumer’s income and beneficial regulatory structure in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the handheld surgical devices market includes the following segments:

By Products

Forceps and Spatulas

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Auxiliary Devices

Clamps

Cannulas

Closure Devices

Cutter Devices

Trocars

Lancets

Scissor

Others (Punches, Curettes, Snares, Blunt Dissectors)

By Application

Neurology

Urology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Wound Closure

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region

Global handheld surgical devices market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

handheld surgical devices market

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global handheld surgical devices market is primarily driven by factors such as growing number of surgical procedures across the globe on account of growing chronicle and other diseases which require further surgeries for their treatment. Moreover, growing geriatric population across the globe especially in North America region is also a major factor which is fueling the growth of global handheld surgical devices market.

Additionally, high demand rate of handheld surgical devices in various fields of medical such as neurology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology and in other surgical procedures is also a major factor which is likely to drive the growth of global handheld surgical devices market at remarkable pace in near future.

Rising awareness among consumers towards healthcare and growing consumer’s affordability are some of key factors which are envisioned to propel the growth of global handheld surgical devices market in near future. Furthermore, several government initiatives to promote healthcare sector in countries such as India and Brazil are likely to drive the growth of global handheld surgical devices market.

Further, technological advancement with handheld surgical devices and development of innovative handheld surgical devices are dynamic factors behind soaring demand for handheld surgical devices. In addition to this, rising prevalence of robotic and power associated surgical devices such as high energy lithium metal oxide battery powered handheld surgical devices is also propelling the growth of global handheld surgical devices market.

However, growing price ware between leading companies is a major factor which is hampering the growth of global handheld surgical devices market. Additionally, growing adoption of wound closure materials such as glues and fibrin sealants over handheld wound closure surgical devices is also restraining the growth of global handheld surgical devices market.

Scope & Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global handheld surgical devices market is segmented as follows:

By Product Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By End User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

