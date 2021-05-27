Hydro Fluorocarbon Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth at 5.5% CAGR by 2027

The hydro fluorocarbon includes the atoms of hydrogen, fluorine, and carbon. The global hydro fluorocarbon market has been segmented based on, type and application. On the basis of type, the global hydro fluorocarbon market has been sub-segmented into R-134a, R-410a, R-407c, R-143a, and R-404a. Based on application type, global hydro fluorocarbon market has been sub-segmented into refrigeration and air conditioning applications.

The global hydro fluorocarbon market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 5.5% during 2017-2027. The robust growth can be attributed to increase in the demand from consumer goods and automotive industry.

By region, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global hydro fluorocarbon market on the account of rise in the disposable income of upper middle class population in countries such as China and India. Rapid industrialization is the other major reason for the expansion of the market in the Asia–Pacific region.

Rapid industrialization is anticipated to augment the demand for hydro fluorocarbon globally

The robust growth in household appliances and automobile industry is augmenting the demand of hydro fluorocarbon in refrigerant industry. The primary application of hydro fluorocarbon is in the manufacturing of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment. Hydro fluorocarbon are used as solvents and foam blowing agents for various applications. The growing demand for cooling equipment and high growth in Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the driving force for hydro fluorocarbon market over the forecast period.

Development of environment friendly refrigerants is expected to hinder the growth of global hydro fluorocarbon market

The major suppliers are inclined towards the development of new and environment friendly technology by offering a wide range of refrigerants and maintaining their supply globally. Eco friendly refrigerants such as propane and iso butane don’t have harmful environmental impact which in turn drives the market growth of hydro fluorocarbon.

The report titled “Hydro fluorocarbon Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global hydro fluorocarbon market in terms of market segmentation by type, , by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hydro fluorocarbon market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Airgas Inc , Arkema S.A., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, Daikin Industries Ltd, Harp International Ltd, Dongyue Group Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Linde A.G., Mexichem S.A.B DE C.V., Navin Fluorine International Ltd, PuyangZhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd and others. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hydro fluorocarbon market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

