Hygiene Adhesives Market Research Report 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast To 2024

Hygiene Adhesives Market report provides a basic overview of the Hygiene Adhesives industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and. Also industry chain structure, the Hygiene Adhesives provides development policies, plans, manufacturing processes, and cost structures. Hygiene Adhesives report delivers information of market size (volume and value), and the segment markets by regions, types, major drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rate, forecasts, and companies.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Hygiene Adhesives with detailed market segmentation by component, wearable, type, application, and geography. The global Hygiene Adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global hygiene adhesive market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 9.7%, during the forecasted period, 2018-2023. The major factor driving the market growth is the increasing demand for disposable hygiene products, such as baby diapers, feminine products, which is instilling demand for nonwoven high performance hygiene adhesives globally, and hence, driving the studied market.

Disposable Hygiene Products Driving the Market

Increasing demand for disposable hygienic products in Asia-Pacific countries, like China, India etc. has been the major factors for the market growth. Asia-Pacific countries, like India has been witnessing a rising demand due to the increasing income leading to pursuing more comfortable and convenient lives. In addition, government has taken initiatives to promote sanitary products in poor areas. According to BCH (Indian Nonwovens Industry Association) the sanitary penetration rate has increased by 18% from 2014.

Nonwoven the Highest Growing Product Type

The global hygiene adhesives market, based on the product types, can be broadly segmented into product type, application, and resin types. Nonwoven product type is expected to grow at a good rate because of growing demand for baby diapers, and female hygiene products in China and India.

Asia Pacific a Potential Market

The market, based on the geographic area, is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption in 2016, North America held a significant market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to show a good increase during the forecasted period, because of growing adoption of female hygiene products in these countries, like India, China etc. Europe has shown a decrease in consumption because of low birth rate in recent times, decreasing its hygiene adhesives consumption.

Major Players: 3M, Dow Chemicals Company, H. B. Fuller Company, and SIKA AG amongst others.

Hygiene Adhesives Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Hygiene Adhesives industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Hygiene Adhesives production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

