Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market by Type (CTLA-4 Inhibitor, PD-1 Inhibitor, and PD-L1 Inhibitor) and Application (Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Melanoma, Hodgkin Lymphoma) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2025

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market was valued at $10,540 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $65,427 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market was valued at $10,540 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $65,427 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Checkpoint inhibitor is a type of drug used in immunotherapy, which helps block the proteins present on tumor cells, as these affect the functioning of the immune system. Immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs block different checkpoint proteins, including cytotoxic T lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4), programmed cell death protein (PD-1), and programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1). Immune checkpoint inhibitors have witnessed increasing demand, owing to increase in incidence of different forms of cancer, surge in awareness of checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer, higher number of pipeline drugs, and upsurge in adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company (ARMO Biosciences), Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Immutep Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA (EMD Serono, Inc.), Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Incyte Corporation, NewLink Genetics

In addition, growth in the geriatric population and technological advancements in screening & diagnosis of cancer drive the market growth. However, high cost associated with immune checkpoint inhibitors is projected to impede the market growth.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitor market is segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified as CTLA-4 inhibitor, PD-1 inhibitor, and PD-L1 inhibitor. The applications covered in the study include lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil and rest of LAMEA).

