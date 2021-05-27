Immunoprecipitation Market Report on Recent Adoption 2027

The “Global Immunoprecipitation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of immunoprecipitation market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, end user, and geography. The global immunoprecipitation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading immunoprecipitation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The immunoprecipitation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as, the increasing number of research activities in the life sciences and increasing need to identify antigens associated with autoimmune diseases. However, increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research in these regions, and rising awareness about personalized therapeutics is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the immunoprecipitation market.

Immunoprecipitation is one of the most widely used methods for antigen purification and detection. It is a technique to isolate a specific antigen from a mixture by using a specific antibody that is immobilized to a solid support such as, magnetic particles or agarose resin. The method is widely used for the isolation of proteins and other biomolecules from cell or tissue lysates for subsequent detection by western blotting and other assay techniques.

The List of Companies

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Merck KGaA

3. Abcam plc.

4. Genscript

5. Biolegend, Inc.

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7. Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

8. Takara Bio Inc.

9. Geno Technology Inc.

10. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

The global immunoprecipitation market is segmented on the basis of product, type, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, kits, reagents and accessories. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, co-immunoprecipitation, chromatin immunoprecipitation, RNA immunoprecipitation, and individual immunoprecipitation. Based on the end user, the global immunoprecipitation market is classified as, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes and contract research organizations.

The report analyzes factors affecting immunoprecipitation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the immunoprecipitation market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global immunoprecipitation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The immunoprecipitation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

