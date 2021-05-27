Industrial Communication Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Moxa, Ifm Electronic

Industrial communication acts as a backbone for automation system architecture as, it provides powerful means of data controllability, data exchange, and flexibility to connect different devices. Rise in number of initiatives by government and other regulatory bodies to assist industrial automation is accountable to accelerate the growth of industrial communication market. Moreover, increase in the concept of machine-to-machine communication also plays a major role in contributing towards the growth of industrial communication market.

Factor responsible to hinder the growth of industrial communication market is various threat and risks associated with cyber security that act as a restraining factor. Nevertheless, in a dynamic technological era, demand for wireless networks and IIOT is rising which is subjected to provide sufficient opportunities of growth to the industrial communication market in forthcoming period.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Honeywell International, Inc.

2. Sick AG

3. Belden Inc.

4. ABB Ltd.

5. Siemens AG

6. Omron Corporation

7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8. Moxa Inc.

9. Ifm Electronic GmbH

10. Mitsubishi Electric Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Industrial Communication

Compare major Industrial Communication providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Industrial Communication providers

Profiles of major Industrial Communication providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Industrial Communication -intensive vertical sectors

Industrial Communication Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Industrial Communication Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Industrial Communication market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Industrial Communication market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Industrial Communication market is provided.

