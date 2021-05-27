What’s Industrial Internet Of Things Edge Market Growth? | Leading Players – Accenture, Cisco Systems, Festo, General Electric Company, IBM

MARKET INTRODUCTION

As IIoT projects extend beyond cloud-centric approaches, the next step in the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and the IIoT will address the need to convert algorithms to work at the edge in a dramatically smaller footprint. Edge technology can analyze all raw data and deliver the highest-fidelity analytics, and increase the likelihood of detecting anomalies, enabling immediate reaction. A test of success will be the amount of power or computing capability that can be achieved in the smallest footprint possible

MARKET DYNAMICS

The advent of IoT in the industrial arena coupled with growing popularity of edge computing is anticipated to propel the Industrial internet of things edge market. Further, higher costs of implementations of the infrastructures hinder the smooth transitions of industrial internet of things edge market. Significant deployments of IoT in various industries is anticipated to opportunities to the players operating in the industrial internet of things edge market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012621421/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Festo, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, PTC Inc., Siemens AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Internet Of Things Edge Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media, and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial internet of things edge market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end-user, and geography. The global industrial internet of things edge market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial internet of things edge market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial internet of things edge market is segmented on the basis of component, and end-user. Based on technology, the industrial internet of things edge market is segmented into software platform, gateways & routers, endpoint devices, network edge infrastructure, industrial routers, and Ethernet switches. On the basis of end-user, the industrial internet of things edge market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, oil and gas, metals and mining, healthcare, retail, transportation, and agriculture.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012621421/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) EDGE MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) EDGE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) EDGE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) EDGE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT 8. INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) EDGE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER 9. INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) EDGE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. INDUSTRIAL INTERNET OF THINGS (IIOT) EDGE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ACCENTURE PLC

11.2. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

11.3. FESTO

11.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

11.5. IBM CORPORATION

11.6. INTEL CORPORATION

11.7. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.8. NVIDIA CORPORATION

11.9. PTC INC.

11.10. SIEMENS AG 12. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012621421/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.