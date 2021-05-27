Instant Messaging Services Market: How the Business Will Grow in 2027? Prominent Players: BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Systems, HipChat, IBM, Kakao Talk

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Instant Messaging Services is a system used for the transmission of electronic messages instantly. It allows the conversation with the help of real-time messages by deploying an embedded software or stand-alone application. Instant messaging in today’s world includes different forms of communication via stickers, video sharing, pictures, and voice.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The significant drivers of Instant Messaging Services market are mounting adoption of mobile technology and a sudden increase in mobile-to-mobile communication. The rising penetration of mobile phones along with the Internet are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Instant Messaging Services market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Key players profiled in the report include BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Systems, Inc., HipChat, IBM Corporation, Kakao Talk, Line, Netwin Ltd., Rakuten Viber, We Chat, WhatsApp

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Instant Messaging Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Instant Messaging Services market with detailed market segmentation by end user, application, and geography. The global Instant Messaging Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Instant Messaging Services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Instant Messaging Services market is segmented on the basis of application, and end user. Based application, the market is segmented as Mobile Messaging, Public IM Networks, and Enterprise IM Platforms. The end user segment is sub-segmented into Enterprise, Personal.

