International E-commerce Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
The Internet allows consumers to shop online globally, purchasing products and services that may be unavailable or prohibitively expensive in their home countries from websites in other countries and from marketplaces such as Alibaba Group’s Tmall.com that host multinational merchants. This phenomenon, known as international e-commerce, is growing as advancing technologies help reduce problems associated with international payments, long shipping times and language barriers – making it possible to shop online anywhere and everywhere by laptop and smartphone.
The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global International E-commerce market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the International E-commerce market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 2019 as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2025.
According to this study, over the next five years the International E-commerce market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in International E-commerce business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of International E-commerce market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the International E-commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Clothes, Shoes & Accessories
Health & Beauty Products
Computer Hardware
Jewelry, Gems & Watches
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
B2B
B2C
C2C
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AliExpress
EBay
Amazon
Taobao
Tmall Global
ETao
JD
Wish
Newegg
Lazada
……Continued
