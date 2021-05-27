International E-commerce Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The Internet allows consumers to shop online globally, purchasing products and services that may be unavailable or prohibitively expensive in their home countries from websites in other countries and from marketplaces such as Alibaba Group’s Tmall.com that host multinational merchants. This phenomenon, known as international e-commerce, is growing as advancing technologies help reduce problems associated with international payments, long shipping times and language barriers – making it possible to shop online anywhere and everywhere by laptop and smartphone.

The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global International E-commerce market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the International E-commerce market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 2019 as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2025.

This study considers the International E-commerce value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Clothes, Shoes & Accessories

Health & Beauty Products

Computer Hardware

Jewelry, Gems & Watches

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

C2C

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AliExpress

EBay

Amazon

Taobao

Tmall Global

ETao

JD

Wish

Newegg

Lazada

The business services industry is extremely broad encompassing a wide range of categories of business operations, each of which offer some form of non-financial services to other organizations. These services comprise of security services, administration, shipping, staffing services, waste handling, logistics (including facilities and travel services), consultation, marketing, advertising, and much more.

There are quite a lot of market factors which will impact the growth of the business services industry, right from policy and economic related factors to technology and industry factors such as robotics and artificial intelligence. Akin to many other industries in the past couple of years, the business services industry too has become more digital, thereby concentrating to develop and apply technologies in their day to day operations.

