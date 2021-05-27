IVF Disposables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

IVF disposables refer to the products used during IVF procedures to collect eggs and semen samples and store them. These products are used to transfer the formulated embryos to the uterus cavity. It involves the use of various products such as petri dishes, tubes, catheters, and kits.

The analysts forecast the Global IVF Disposables Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global IVF Disposables Market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of IVF disposables in the fertility treatment industry.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global IVF Disposables Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cook Group

• Hamilton Thorne

• The Cooper Companies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Vitrolife

Market driver

• Rising number of fertility clinics

Market driver

• Rising number of fertility clinics

Market challenge

• Limited insurance coverage and improper regulatory oversight

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growth of strategic initiative for fertility treatments

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of digital innovations

• Rise in international accreditation and assistance by hospitals

• Growth of strategic initiatives for fertility treatments

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Cook Group

• Hamilton Thorne

• The Cooper Companies

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Vitrolife

Continued…..