Light Gauge Steel Framing Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2024

Light gauge steel construction is very similar to wood framed construction in principle – the wooden framing members are replaced with thin steel sections.

The worldwide market for Light Gauge Steel Framing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Light Gauge Steel Framing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Metek UK

Hadley Group

Emirates Building Systems

Icarus LSF

FRAMECAD

Genesis Manazil Steel Framing

Steel HQ

Steel Frame Solutions

QSI Interiors

MRI Steel Framing

Steel Construction Systems

Arkitech Advanced Construction Technologies

Keymark Enterprises

Aegis Metal Framing

Stowell Company

Craco Manufacturing

Market Segment by Type, covers

Skeleton

Wall Bearing

Long Span

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Business

Residential

Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Light Gauge Steel Framing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Light Gauge Steel Framing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Light Gauge Steel Framing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Light Gauge Steel Framing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Light Gauge Steel Framing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Light Gauge Steel Framing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Light Gauge Steel Framing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

