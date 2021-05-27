Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024
Summary
Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software is the software tools or modules used in executing supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationships and controlling associated business processes.
This report focuses on the global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Fishbowl Inventory
Tipalti
SAP
Aptean
Epicor
Syncron International
IFS AB
Appian
Axway
Magaya Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Logistics Software
Cloud Logistics Software
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics Enterprise
Government
Military
Agriculture
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise Logistics Software
1.4.3 Cloud Logistics Software
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Logistics Enterprise
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Military
1.5.5 Agriculture
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size
2.2 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Fishbowl Inventory
12.1.1 Fishbowl Inventory Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Fishbowl Inventory Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Fishbowl Inventory Recent Development
12.2 Tipalti
12.2.1 Tipalti Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Tipalti Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Tipalti Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 Aptean
12.4.1 Aptean Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 Aptean Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Aptean Recent Development
12.5 Epicor
12.5.1 Epicor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Epicor Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Epicor Recent Development
12.6 Syncron International
12.6.1 Syncron International Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Syncron International Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Syncron International Recent Development
12.7 IFS AB
12.7.1 IFS AB Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 IFS AB Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 IFS AB Recent Development
12.8 Appian
12.8.1 Appian Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Appian Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Appian Recent Development
12.9 Axway
12.9.1 Axway Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 Axway Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Axway Recent Development
12.10 Magaya Corporation
12.10.1 Magaya Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 Magaya Corporation Revenue in Logistics and Supply Chain Management Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Magaya Corporation Recent Development
