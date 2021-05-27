Logistics Service Market to Grow at 6+% CAGR to Reach US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027 Led by CEVA Logistics, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT, United Parcel Service, C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Latest market study on “Logistics Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Waterways, Airways, and Railways), Logistics Providers (First & Second Party Logistics, Third Party Logistics, Fourth Party Logistics, and Fifth Party Logistics); End-users (Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, and Aerospace & Defense, and Others), and Geography”, The Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the prominent market players operating in the market are CEVA Logistics, PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD., United Parcel Service (UPS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK, Nippon Express, FedEx, DB Schenker, DHL International GmbH, and KUEHNE + NAGEL to name a few prominent market players operating in the market.

Logistics Service Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Logistics Service Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

In North America, the development of logistics services was majorly influenced by the factors such as time, cost, increased internationalization, competition, virtual organization, and high consumer awareness. Some of the major logistics services providers in North America include DHL Supply Chain North America, XPO Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, GEODIS North America, and Americold. Amongst them, in 2017, DHL Supply Chain North America had 673 warehouses with 119 Bn square feet capacity. However, it is found that, the leading logistics services providers in North America has to deal with overcapacity and underutilization of their physical and human resources. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry of the region is also flourishing thus, propelling the growth of logistics. According to the World Bank, the North American logistics sector is highly developed scoring 3.89 in the LPI index of 2018. The highly developed logistics sector of the region further allows logistics services market to flourish.

Logistics Service Market – Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in the global logistics service market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: The company, Maersk became the first container shipping company to offer digital Ocean Customs Clearance. The solution provides downstream benefits of full governance and compliance, eliminates the need to provide a quote as pricing is displayed online, saving three to five minutes per quote. It is currently present in Germany, France, Denmark, The Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom and Spain. However, by the end of 2019, it is expected to become globally operable.

2019: CEVA Logistics consolidated partnership with Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA) in Brazil by renewing its existing business partnership with an additional four and a half year contract.

2018: CEVA Logistics is selected by Saraiva for expanding its distribution network across South-East Brazil. Through this venture the CEVA able to experience quick work and delivery practices to its customers across the region.

Logistics Service Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Logistics Service Market – By Mode of Transportation

Roadways

Railways

Waterways

Airways

Global Logistics Service Market – By Logistics Provider

First & Second Party Logistics

Third Party Logistics

Fourth Party Logistics

Fifth Party Logistics

Global Logistics Service Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Logistics Service Market – By End-user

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Global Logistics Service Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



