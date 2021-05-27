Manned Guarding Services Market – Opportunity, Trends, Share, Top Companies Analysis

Market Overview:

The Global Manned Guarding Services Market is projected to garner exponential accruals and prominence over the review period due to the increasing terrorist activities and threats worldwide, states Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report.

MRFR estimates that the Global Manned Guarding Services Market is projected to reach USD 7,190.2 million by 2023, registering 6.44% CAGR during the assessment period (2018-2023).

The market for manned guarding services grew with the IT revolutions. The technological advancements are contributing to the development of cost-effective security systems which boosts the manned guarding services market.

These have given rise to the security services and demand for private security services from CCTV monitoring to proximity bodyguarding is on the rise. Furthermore, ever-increasing population worldwide, rapid urbanization, industrialization, and improving economic conditions are some of the key factors substantiating the market growth.

Segments:

MRFR has segmented the analysis into three key dynamics; for better understanding: –

By Type: Equipment and Services.

By End-user: Industrial, Commercial, and Residential.

By Region: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Regional Analysis:

The North American region dominates the global manned guarding services market with the significant market share. Presence of well-established market players coupled with the large technological advancements and its uptake are some of the key factors driving the regional market growth. Moreover, the government initiatives against the terrorist attacks and illegal immigration are driving the market of manned guarding services in North America.

The European and Asia Pacific region accounts for the second & third-largest market respectively in the global manned guarding services market. Driven by the increasing terrorism and trespassing cases generate the huge demand for manned guarding services in the APAC region. Some of the Asian countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have a fair share in the manned guarding services market.

Competitive Analysis:

The highly competitive manned guarding services market is totally dependent on the sales of automobiles. The market appears fragmented owing to the presence of numerous large and small-scale players accounting for a substantial market share. Well-established players rely on acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and new technology launches in order to gain competitive advantage and maintain their positions in this market.

Key Players:

Fervent players driving the manned guarding services market include Transguard Group, China Security & Protection Group Co. Ltd., SIS International S.R.L, G4S plc, OCS Group Ltd., Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd., Andrews International Inc., ICTS Europe S.A., Securitas AB, U.S. Security Associates Inc., Tops Security Limited, and Allied Universal.

