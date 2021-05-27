Maritime Security Market to 2027 – Raytheon Anschütz GmbH, Signalis GmbH, Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Telecommunication Systems

The maritime security market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as global acceleration of trade and freight transportation activities by sea coupled with regulatory compliances and standards for trade by maritime. Defense activities against cyber-attacks and other such emerging threats further boost the growth of the maritime security market. However, a lack of uniformity in technology standards and solutions hamper the growth of the maritime security market. Nonetheless, untapped regional markets of developing nations offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the maritime security market during the forecast period.

The “Global Maritime Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of maritime security market with detailed market segmentation by technology type, services, application, end-user, and geography. The global maritime security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading maritime security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.Airbus S.A.S.

2.BAE Systems

3.Elbit Systems Ltd.

4.Harris Corporation

5.Honeywell International Inc.

6.Kongsberg Group

7.Leonardo S.p.A.

8.Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.Raytheon Ansch?tz GmbH

10.Saab AB

The global maritime security market is segmented on the basis of technology type, services, application, and end-user. Based on technology type, the market is segmented as surveillance and tracking, screening and scanning, detectors, weather monitoring, geographic information system, communication, and others. By services, the market is segmented as training, consulting, maintenance and support, risk assessment and investigation, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as port and critical infrastructure security, coastal surveillance, and vessel security. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as military, coast guards, government agencies, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global maritime security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The maritime security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

