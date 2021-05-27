Market Survey: Global Mints Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates

Mints Market Report Title: “Mints Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Mints Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Mints market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Mints Market Overview:

Mints market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– North America is the largest market for mint and breath fresheners, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market is North America is driven by an increase in the consumption of breath fresheners by smokers and alcohol consumers.

– Breath sweeteners include sugar confectionery, flavored with natural or synthetic mint oil, with varied mint concentration. Some of the popular products are Polo, Murray Mints, etc.

– Companies are using uniquely-designed metal tins for their premium range of breath sweetener packaging, in order to enhance the customer appeal of the product.

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle

Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd

Perfetti Van Melle

Ricola

Mars Incorporated

The Hershey Company