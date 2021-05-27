Medical Smart Textile Market 2027 Future Scope and Size Projections Led by GENTHERM, Sensoria, PatienTech Company, ThermoSoft International Corporation, AiQ Smart Clothing

Industry Intelligence Report on “Medical Smart Textile Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

Medical Smart Textile Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Technology (Smart Fabric Technology, Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology, Joining technology); Application (Bio-Monitoring, Surgery, Hygiene, Drug-Release System, Therapy and Wellness); End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Industrial Research, Others) and Geography

Smart textiles are fabrics integrated with technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality. Smart textiles are new in the field of research and has wide range of application in healthcare such as health monitoring, protection and safety and healthy lifestyle. The sensors that are integrated into textiles and have contact with body part are able to capture physiological signals, senses and react to the environmental conditions. These textile sense and react to the external stimuli like thermal, magnetic, chemical, mechanical, electrical, or other.

The medical smart textile market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in demand for medical sensors and monitoring devices in healthcare, advancement in methods of diagnosis and increase in research and development in the medical smart textiles. However the higher cost of smart textiles is expected to restrain the market growth.

The “Global Medical Smart Textile Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global medical device market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical smart textile market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user and geography. The global medical smart textile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading medical smart textile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global medical smart textile market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as smart fabric technology, textile sensors, wearable technology and joining technology. On the basis of application, the global medical smart textile market is segmented into bio-monitoring, surgery, hygiene, drug-release system and therapy and wellness. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals & clinics, medical academic & industrial research and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical smart textile market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical smart textile market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the medical smart textile market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from medical smart textile market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for medical smart textile in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the medical smart textile market.

The report also includes the profiles of key medical smart textile market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– International Fashion Machines

– Textronics

– GENTHERM

– Sensoria

– PatienTech Company

– ThermoSoft International Corporation

– AiQ Smart Clothing

– Google Inc.

– Nike, Inc.

– Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

