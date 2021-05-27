Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period of (2019 – 2024) | 360 Market Updates

Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Report Title: “Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2024)”

Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Middle East & Africa Oral Care market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Middle East & Africa Oral Care Market Overview:

Middle East & Africa oral care market is forecasted to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 9.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Increased consumer preference for toothpaste such as Meswak which is made from arak tree due to its regional belief has fueled the toothpaste market. Pilgrims during Hujj and consumers in the holy month of Ramjan are allowed to use Meswak during fast. Rising purchasing power, convenience and health awareness among consumers are continuing to drive the mouthwash sales.

– Increased tooth decay problems among Children in South Africa has raised oral hygiene concern among parents. About 80% of the children in South Africa under the age of six are facing tooth decay problems due to poor eating habits.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14058219

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Colgate

Palmolive Company

LG Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sunstar Suisse SA

Lion Corporation