Nanophotonics Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Key Players Witec Gmbh, Anders Electronics, Samsung SDI, Osram, Covega Corporation, Epson, Alcatel-Lucent, Avanex Corporation, and Nanosys

Nanophotonics has been emerged from photonics, optoelectronics, and nanotechnology. It comprises the study of the light behavior on a nanometer scale and the interaction of light with the nanometer scale objects. Nanophotonics usually comprise metallic components that are able to focus and transport light through the surface plasmon polaritons. Rise in investments in the industries including telecommunications, consumer electronics, and solar power is projected to propel the growth of the market in the near future. However, factors including restricted commercialization, high cost of manufacturing, and difficulties in large-scale production are impeding the growth of the nanophotonics market.

The market of nanophotonics is yet in its nascent stage. Many companies globally are involved in the development and innovation of the solutions in the nanophotonics market. Further, increasing number of applications in LED, OLED, and telecommunication is fueling the demand for nanophotonics globally. It is expected that the manufacturing cost would decline with the increasing adoption, thereby surging the growth of the market. Technological advancements and adoption in the emerging economies is opportunistic for the market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

1. Veeco Instruments Inc.

2. Witec Gmbh

3. Anders Electronics

4. Samsung SDI

5. Osram

6. Covega Corporation

7. Epson

8. Alcatel-Lucent

9. Avanex Corporation

10. Nanosys Inc.

