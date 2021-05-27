Neurological Biomarkers Market for Alzheimers and Parkinsons Diseases booming worldwide according to new research report

The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s disease generated a revenue of $2,636.7 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, neurological biomarkers market for Parkinson’s disease is expected to reach $2,457.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%. Alzheimer’s is included under dementia-associated conditions, and patients suffering from Alzheimer’s face short-term memory loss, cognitive issues, and issues regarding behavior. In addition, Alzheimer is considered to be the most common form of dementia, and is known to account for the majority of the total dementia cases across the globe.

On the contrary, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder across the globe. Patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease face progressive deterioration of motor function that occurs over a period of time due to the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine. In-spite of being the second most common neurodegenerative disorder (after Alzheimer’s), the market for this disease is relatively small, as the definite cause and treatment is unknown. This has opened up new avenues for the use neurological biomarkers. The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases is studied across the U.S., EU5, rest of Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW).

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurological biomarkers market, with current trends and future estimations regarding Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Strategies recorded by the key players are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

U.S.

EU5

Rest of Europe

China

Asia-Pacific

Row

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories

Myriad RBM

Proteome Sciences

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Athena Diagnostics

Immunarray Pvt. Ltd.

Quanterix Corporation

Diagenic ASA

Psynova Neurotech

Bio-Rad Laboratories

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Qiagen

AbaStar MDx

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Abiant

Alseres Pharmaceuticals

Banyan Biomarkers

ProteoSys AG

Table of content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

1.4.4. Key assumptions

1.4.5. Key experts

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Overall Diagnostic Market Size

3.3.1. Total diagnostic market size by diagnostic techniques

3.4. Incidence, Mortality, Diagnosis Rate, Prevalence Rate and Treatment Rate for Alzheimers And Parkinsons Disease

3.4.1. Incidence rate

3.4.2. Mortality

3.4.3. Diagnosis rate

3.4.4. Prevalence rate

3.4.5. Treatment rate

3.5. Porters five forces analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increasing focus on developing cost-effective biomarker testing

3.6.1.2. Rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques for Alzheimers and Parkinsons

3.6.1.3. Increase in the adoption of neurological biomarkers in clinical trials

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Stringent government regulations

3.6.2.2. Emerging ethical issues regarding early diagnosis of Alzheimers and Parkinsons

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Rise in the demand for personalized medicine

Continued…

