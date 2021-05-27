New Tactics of Flushing Systems Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Flushing Systems Market by Type (Gravity Flush, Dual Flush, Pressure-assisted Flush, Tornado Flush, and Others), Technology (Manual, Sensors, Remote Control, and Waterless Flushing), Installation Type (Surface Technology, Rear Wall Mounting, and Others), and End-User (Residential and Commercial) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Flushing Systems Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global flushing systems market is expected to reach $2,270.47 million in 2023, from $2,719.14 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 2.67% from 2017 to 2023. Flushing systems form an indispensable part of a washroom, for flushing off the waste matter using water or vacuum through a drainage pipe to the disposable area. These systems comprise a water tank, mechanical components, and electronic sensors & parts depending on customers requirements.

Factors such as advancement of smart bathroom technologies and growth in need to upgrade hygiene & disposal techniques contribute to the growth of flushing systems market. Moreover, continuous technological developments result in a gradual shift in preference from conventional flushing systems to automatic flushing systems among the consumers. In addition, with the introduction of smart bathroom technologies, there has been an increase in desire for trendy and smart bathroom accessories among the consumers. Installation of smart flushing systems gains an increase in traction in the domestic and commercial sector owing to the availability of modernized and digital models.

Most of the countries in Europe and North America are expected to witness moderate demand for flushing systems, owing to increase in rate of home remodeling/renovation of old infrastructures and adoption of newer water saving equipment & technologies. In 2013, European Commission implemented ecological standards for regulating toilets and urinals with respect to water usage in flushes. Earlier, an average toilet consumed about 11 L (2.9 gallons) per flush. However, as per the new guidelines, the maximum urinal flush volume is of 1 L, and maximum toilet flush volume should be 3.55 L.

The global flushing systems market is segmented into type technology, installation type, end user, and region. Based on type it is classified into gravity flush, dual flush, pressure-assisted flush, tornado flush, and others. By technology, it is divided into manual, sensor, waterless flushing technology, and remote control. Based on installation type, the market is categorized into surface flush, rear wall mounting, and others. The end users of the industry are broadly divided into residential and commercial. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Gravity Flush

– Dual Flush

– Pressure-assisted Flush

– Tornado Flush

– Others

By Technology

– Manual

– Sensors

– Remote Control

– Waterless Flushing

By Installation Type

– Surface Flush

– Rear Wall Mounting

– Others

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – China

– – India

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

Key Market Players

– Alcaplast, s.r.o.

– Gaberit AG

– Kazema General Trading LLC

– Grohe Limited

– Roca Sanitario, S.A.

– Sanipex Group

– COTTO

– SCHELL GmbH & Co. KG

– TOTO Ltd.

– Wirquin

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2014-2018*

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2014-2018*

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in disposable income

3.5.1.2. Increase in urbanization and changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers

3.5.1.3. Heavy investments in smart homes

3.5.1.4. Adoption of water-efficient fixtures

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Regulatory requirements

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Advancement in plumbing technology & water-efficient plumbing

3.5.3.2. Rise in popularity of touchless flush toilets

CHAPTER 4: FLUSHING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. GRAVITY FLUSH

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. DUAL FLUSH

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. PRESSURE-ASSISTED FLUSH

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. TORNADO FLUSH

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: FLUSHING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

5.2. MANUAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. SENSORS

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. REMOTE CONTROL

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. WATERLESS FLUSHING

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

Continue @…



