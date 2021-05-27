New Tactics of Mobile Payment Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Mobile Payment Market by Mode of Transaction (SMS, NFC, and WAP), Type of Mobile Payment (Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards and Mobile Money), and Application (Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality & Transportation, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Mobile Payment Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





Growth in penetration of smartphones and personal devices, such as tablets and smart watches, along with the evolving technology, has transformed an individuals way of living. The mobile payment trend has taken over traditional payment method, owing to current cashless transactions done using mobiles as a payment method. This payment method is easy and a hassle-free way to pay money virtually. Increased adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to foster growth in the mobile payment market in the coming years.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3849



Mobile payment is used in stores and to make remote location payment via messages or mobile apps. Different types of mobile payment mediums, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been developed to provide faster money transactions. The mobile payment industry witnessed an important development when Apple announced the launch of Apple Pay, its new payment feature. This feature enables iPhone 6 and 6 plus customers to make payments at more than 200,000 retail locations in the U.S. In addition, in 2015, Starbucks Corp. launched the Mobile Order & Pay Program across the U.S. to enable customers to preorder and avoid waiting in long queues, thus boosting the market growth. Growth in e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, change in lifestyle, and the need for quick and hassle-free transactions drive the market growth. However, data breaches and security concerns impede this growth. Rise in knowledge, exposure to social media, and high potential in emerging economies are projected to present numerous growth opportunities for mobile payment market in the near future.

The mobile payment market is categorized by mode of transaction, type of mobile payment, application, and geography. By mode of transaction, it comprises short message service (SMS), near-field communication, and wireless application protocol (WAP). Based on the type of mobile payment, it is bifurcated into mobile wallet/bank cards and mobile money. By application, it is sub-segmented into entertainment, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, hospitality & transportation, and others. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. As per the analysis, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest mobile payment market share in 2016, owing to high mobile penetration platform for e-commerce transactions.

Key players profiled in the report include Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, and Mahindra Comviva.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– In-depth analysis of the global mobile payment market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the mobile payment market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

– Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

– Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the mobile payment market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Mobile Payment Market by Mode of Transaction

– Short Message Service (SMS)

– Near-field Communication (NFC)

– Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)

Mobile Payment Market by Type of Mobile Payment

– Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards

– Mobile Money

Mobile Payment Market by Application

– Entertainment

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Hospitality & Transportation

– Others

Mobile Payment Market by Geography

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – Switzerland

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – India

– – China

– – Japan

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – South Africa

The key players profiled in the report are as follows

– Orange S.A.

– Vodacom Group Limited

– MasterCard Incorporated

– Bharti Airtel Limited

– MTN Group Limited

– Safaricom Limited

– PayPal Holdings, Inc.

– Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited

– Millicom International Cellular SA

– Mahindra Comviva

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/mobile-payment-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry in the industry

3.3.5. Threat of substitutes

3.4. MARKET POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in penetration of smartphones

3.5.1.2. Growth in m-commerce industry

3.5.1.3. Rise in adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Data breach and security concerns

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction services

CHAPTER 4 MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSACTION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. SHORT MESSAGE SERVICE (SMS)

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. WIRELESS APPLICATION PROTOCOL (WAP)

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. NEAR-FIELD COMMUNICATION (NFC)

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF MOBILE PAYMENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. MOBILE WALLETS/BANK CARDS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. MOBILE MONEY

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. ENTERTAINMENT

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.3. ENERGY & UTILITIES

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.4. HEALTHCARE

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.5. RETAIL

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

6.6. HOSPITALITY & TRANSPORTATION

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast

6.7. OTHER

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3849



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com