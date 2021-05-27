Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market Surge at 10.2% CAGR to 2022 | Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2019

The non-residential accommodation services market consists of sales of non-residential accommodation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide lodging or short-term accommodation for travelers, vacationers, and others. There is a wide range of services provided in this market. Some establishments provide lodging only, while others provide meals, laundry services, and recreational facilities, as well as lodging. Lodging establishments are classified in this subsector even if the provision of complementary services generates more revenue. The types of complementary services provided vary from establishment to establishment.

The non-residential accommodation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1363.43 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the non-residential accommodation market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and increase in popularity of leisure travel.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

However, the market for non-residential accommodation is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health scares, security concerns and climate change.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global non-residential accommodation services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global non-residential accommodation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global non-residential accommodation services market.

To match customer expectations, in terms of services and the speed at which these services are provided, hotels are implementing a wide range of technologies to measure and meet their clients’ expectations. They are implementing advanced analytics solutions to analyze large amounts of data to increase profitability and enhance customers’ experiences. One key application is to predict occupancy rates more accurately in order to implement surge pricing with the aim of increasing spends and occupancy rates. Companies in the market are making major investments in technology-based solutions like power check-ins and mobile payment processing in order to satisfy customers. The most significant investment, however, is in hotel analytics.

