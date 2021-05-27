Organic Palm Sugar Market Quality Analysis 2019 | Size, Share, Trend, Global Demand, Business Statistics and Forecast to 2023

Market Insight

Palm Sugar is a sweetener which is manufactured from the sap present in the flower buds, grown on top of the coconut palm trees. Organic palm sugar is a better alternative to table sugar as it contains some extra micronutrients such as antioxidants, flavonoids, polyphenols, and others. Organic palm sugar is healthier than the conventional table sugar for diabetic patients as well as consumers suffering from blood sugar problems. Due to its low glycemic index which means that food is slowly absorbed by the body, helps in maintaining the blood sugar level and preventing a spike in insulin level. This market is witnessing a high demand of the product because of its nutritional as well as extra micro nutritional attributes. Organic palm sugar is naturally made from extracts and contains no chemicals, which is one of the reasons people prefer this product.

Organic palm has become an instant hit amongst the people suffering from diabetes. It is because this product has a lower glycemic index which in turn aids in balancing the blood sugar levels in these patients. This fact acts as a major growth contributor for this market. Some other aspects that further positively influence the growth of the market can be listed as increased awareness amongst the general population, changing lifestyle patterns, a rise in the need for dietary and natural food, beverage and confectionery items, an introduction of new products and research advancements.

Palm sugar is a natural sweetener that is produced from the sap that is found in the flower buds that grow on the top of coconut palm trees. One of the most unique qualities about this product is that it is made through a completely natural process. No chemicals are used for its manufacturing. The organic food & beverage industry has picked up speed in the last decade. And its advancement has brought to light many new smaller industries. Organic palm sugar market is one amongst them. Its growth has been fueled by the increased awareness and health consciousness amongst the general population.

Major Key Players Review

Some of the highly innovative and successfully players of this field can be listed as

Windmill Organics,

America Key Food Products,

Felda Global Ventures,

Royal Pepper Company

Taj Agro Products.

This market is quite a competitive space and the stakeholders need to keep evolving constantly to make the most out of their business. For this, they employ certain strategies like acquisitions, strategic partnerships and business expansion.

Industry News:

January 30, 2018 – Barnana a popular organic snack brand has just announced the addition of a new product. They have ventured into the salty snacks category by launching organic ridged plantain chips. Organic palm sugar forms a major ingredient of this snack. The market has high hopes for this news and it believes that this product will garner the much-required positive attention for this market.

Global Regional Analysis:

When it comes to regions, this market has successfully expanded its reach across the entire world. The regions where its prominence is predominant can be listed as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.

After carrying out an extensive analysis of the regional growth trend, the analysts suggested in the research report by MRFR (Market Research Future), that Asia Pacific dominates this market geography-wise. The reason behind it is the easy accessibility of raw material and the abundance of required technical expertise. Palm trees are found in large numbers in this region and furthermore, this area is also experiencing an increased demand for healthy, natural and dietary products.

Market Segmentation:

The worldwide Organic Palm Sugar Market has been segmented into four separate divisions. Each of these has a sub-segment each and they have been noted down as below:

Distribution channel – Non-store based, and store based (supermarkets & hypermarket, specialty stores, food processing industries)

Form – Liquid, powder, solid and granular.

Applications – Canning & freezing, smoothies and syrups, bakery & confectionery and energy drinks.

Nutrients – Phytonutrients, minerals and vitamins. This division is anticipated to come across excellent growth opportunities as organic palm sugar is high in nutritional value.