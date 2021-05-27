PAC Programming Software Market 2019 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 15% Billion by 2024 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates
PAC Programming Software Market Report Title: “PAC Programming Software Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”
PAC Programming Software Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of PAC Programming Software market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
PAC Programming Software Market Overview:
The PAC programming software market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With the rapid increase in demand for the automated manufacturing process in various verticals such as manufacturing, automotive, and chemical the market is expected to witness high growth.
– Programmable automation controllers are the combined features of traditional automation technologies such as distributed control systems (DCSs), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), personal computers (PCs), and remote terminal units (RTUs).
– The rapidly rising need for automation and with the increasing technological advancements in the field of sensors, machine size (emergence of smaller automated machines), software, the market is witnessing high growth.
– The usage of PAC’s will shift firms focus towards open communication standards and software integration with less focus on the hardware. As the users become more focused on the total system performance rather than just the hardware selection, PAC’s will become more demanding by customers who are not satisfied by traditional PLC’s.
– Moreover, the rise in industrialization and increase in the number of manufacturing units across several developed as well as developing regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will further boost the market studied.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the PAC Programming Software Market Report:
A programmable automation controller (PAC) is a two or more processor-based device like a personal computer and is basically a PC integrated with a PLC with multitasking capabilities to automate control of more than one equipment. Although the PAC includes PLC capabilities, but its hardware architecture and software are designed in a way to be more user-friendly to the Computer Programmer.
Key Trends Of PAC Programming Software Market:
Rise in Automation to Augment the Market Growth
– The advent of automation in various industries has facilitated the control over various operational aspects of industries, without any significant intervention from operators, using various control devices and software.
– These automation devices combine the advantages of a PLC-style traditional machinery or process control system, with the flexible type configuration and integration advantages of PC-based system, using a PAC (programmable automation controller), with the presence of various advantages the PAC programming software market is expected to grow further.
– The developing economies such as China, India, etc. are the primary growth factors of the automation industry. Emerging economies are also investing heavily in the development of several industries and the adoption of automation.
– With the Growing supply of industrial robots across the globe, it is evident that the automation is being rapidly increased in various manufacturing sectors, which is then boosting the demand of the market studied.
Asia-Pacific to Witness High Growth
– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing high growth, benefiting from recent policy changes, investments in automation, and availability of commodities at lower prices.
– The inception of many power generation projects after the global recession, also the initiation of large-scale Greenfield projects in the region have driven the demand for PAC programming software market.
– China is considered as the manufacturing hub of the world consisting of manufacturing facilities of domestic as well as international players. As the labour cost is rising in the country, China is rapidly transforming from medium to a high-tech manufacturing hub, which is expected to further propel the market growth
– Moreover, India launching initiatives like ‘Make in India’ to place the country on the world map as a manufacturing hub and gain global recognition. The Indian brand equity foundation has reported that India is expected to become the fifth largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of the year 2020.
