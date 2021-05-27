Peat Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Peat Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Peat is a dark fibrous material created when ‘decomposition fails to keep pace with the production of organic matter’. Although peat is created under specific conditions (waterlogging, lack of oxygen or nutrients, high acidity or low temperatures), peat can be found in many types of wetlands. Marshes, swamps, floodplains and coastal wetlands may contain peat.

In 2015, Europe is the largest supplier and consumption market of peat with revenue market share of 90.92% due to the great demand. Following Europe is Canada, with occupied market share of 4.28%.

In recent years, the price of peat is increasing slowly due to the limited resources.

In the market Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH, Vapo Oy, Jiffy Products, Premier Tech, Sun Gro Horticulture, Lambert, Bord na Mona PLC, R?kyva, Coco Green, Dutch Plantin, and Turveruukki Oy are the market leader. Vapo Oy is the larget palyer and it major market is in Europe, Lambert is the largest in North America.

Global Peat market size will increase to 910 Million US$ by 2025, from 760 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Peat.

This report researches the worldwide Peat market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Peat breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

Vapo Oy

Jiffy Products

Premier Tech

Sun Gro Horticulture

Lambert

Bord na Mona PLC

R?kyva

Coco Green

Dutch Plantin

SMS Exports

Turveruukki Oy

Peat Breakdown Data by Type

Sod peat

Coco Peat

Others

Peat Breakdown Data by Application

Agriculture and Horticulture

Energy

Other Applications

Peat Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Peat capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Peat manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Peat :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

