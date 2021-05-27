Pedestrian Detection Systems Market (2019 – 2024) Will Grow and Hit over 15% CAGR By 2024 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market | 360 Market Updates

Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Report Title: “Pedestrian Detection Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)”

Pedestrian Detection Systems Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Pedestrian Detection Systems market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.

Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Overview:

The Global Pedestrian Detection System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15%, during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

The pedestrian detection system is an important component of the driver assistance system, which is developed with the intention of avoiding collisions between vehicles and pedestrians, especially while driving during night time. The night-time pedestrian detection systems work by letting the driver of the vehicle know about the obstacles on the road, with the help of a near-infrared (NIR) camera and its displaying unit.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing emphasis on the safety of passengers and pedestrians, owing to a rise in the number of accidents, and the increasing demand for premium vehicles. However, factors, such as difficulty in detecting pedestrians during bad weather conditions, may hinder the growth of the market studied.

In recent years, the automobile industry has motivated its R&D work for improving the night vision systems. This has led to further improvements in advanced driving assistance systems, with the surge in demand for night-time pedestrian detection systems. Low penetration of leading providers of advanced driving assistance systems (ADASs) in the emerging markets and the rise in the number of autonomous cars are reasons for the opportunities present in the market studied.

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14058229

List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volvo Cars

BMW

Mercedes

Benz

Audi AG

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Peugeot

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

General Motors Company

Mobileye

Aptiv PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

FLIR System