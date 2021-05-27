Pedestrian Detection Systems Market (2019 – 2024) Will Grow and Hit over 15% CAGR By 2024 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market | 360 Market Updates
Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Report Title: "Pedestrian Detection Systems Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)"
Pedestrian Detection Systems Market (2019 – 2024) report provides the accurate CAGR with complete market overview, list of key players, scope of the report, key market trends of Pedestrian Detection Systems market and main aspects about why should buy this research report.
Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Overview:
The Global Pedestrian Detection System market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 15%, during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.
The pedestrian detection system is an important component of the driver assistance system, which is developed with the intention of avoiding collisions between vehicles and pedestrians, especially while driving during night time. The night-time pedestrian detection systems work by letting the driver of the vehicle know about the obstacles on the road, with the help of a near-infrared (NIR) camera and its displaying unit.
Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing emphasis on the safety of passengers and pedestrians, owing to a rise in the number of accidents, and the increasing demand for premium vehicles. However, factors, such as difficulty in detecting pedestrians during bad weather conditions, may hinder the growth of the market studied.
In recent years, the automobile industry has motivated its R&D work for improving the night vision systems. This has led to further improvements in advanced driving assistance systems, with the surge in demand for night-time pedestrian detection systems. Low penetration of leading providers of advanced driving assistance systems (ADASs) in the emerging markets and the rise in the number of autonomous cars are reasons for the opportunities present in the market studied.
List of Key-players/Leading Manufacturers:
Scope of the Pedestrian Detection Systems Market Report:
The pedestrian detection system is an advanced driver safety assistance system, which aids in avoiding collisions. It is an essential component in any intelligent video surveillance system, as it provides the fundamental information for semantic understanding of the video footages.The global pedestrian detection system market has been segmented by type.
Key Trends Of Pedestrian Detection Systems Market:
Increase in Number of Road Fatalities
Rise in the number of accidents, resulting in loss of lives and properties across the world, is being considered as one of the major factors driving the demand for and development of advanced automobile safety systems. As consumers are gaining awareness about the advanced safety features and technologies, they are indicating interest in improving the safety systems of their vehicles.
As per the WHO, more than half of all road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. Deaths of pedestrians and cyclists accounted for 26% of all deaths, while that of those using motorized two- and three-wheelers accounted for 28%.
Thus, the number of pedestrians hit and killed has been continually increasing. For instance –
– According to a preliminary estimate published by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), in 2018, in the United States, 6,227 pedestrians were killed in road fatalities, a 51% increase, as compared to that in 2009.
– Five states in the country, namely, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, accounted for 46% of all pedestrian deaths, despite representing only 33% of the US population, according to Census data. California recorded the largest number of pedestrian deaths, at 432.
– In 2017, in India, the government data showed that the number of fatalities shot up, from 12,330 in 2014 to 20,457 in 2017, an increase of around 66%, which translated to 56 pedestrians’ deaths, daily.
Regions, such as Europe and North America, are developed, and with the increase in the number of vehicle sales, more customers are opting for trending ADAS features in their vehicles, owing to the need for safety and comfort features.
Initially, the majority of the consumers did not adopt these systems, due to the high cost and lack of awareness. However, with the new government regulations in place and the proven safety benefits, these systems have gained consumer interest. The ongoing installations are being done by both OEMs and aftermarkets, to facilitate end users with ADAS features.
Europe is expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate
In 2017, 21% of all people killed on roads were pedestrians. In general, pedestrian fatalities have decreased at a lower rate than for other road-users (by 15% from 2010 to 2017, compared to a total fatality decrease of 20%).
The European Commission has made it mandatory for all new cars to be equipped with safety equipment by 2021. The commission wants to fit all the 11 various ADAS features designed to prevent or mitigate accidents. The European Union anticipates that the addition of these 11 ADAS safety features may not only save over 7,000 lives across Europe but may also prevent 38,000 serious injuries between 2020 and 2030.
– In March 2019, EU institutions agreed on the revision of the General Safety Regulation that may make many vehicle safety measures mandatory from 2022 in vehicles across EU countries. The new proposal is expected to save over 25,000 lives and prevent 140,000 serious injuries by 2038, in line with the “Vision Zero”, which aims to achieve the target of zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.
The vehicle safety measures that have direct relevance to the cyclists’ and pedestrians’ safety include Intelligent Speed Assistance, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) for car to pedestrian/cyclist, and HGV/truck ‘VRU detection’ assist, which may warn the driver if a pedestrian or cyclist is in the blind spot of a large vehicle (in review of the General Safety Regulation and the Pedestrian Safety Regulation, under the Third “Europe on the Move” set of actions).
In Europe, Germany is expected to be one of the major markets. With the growing focus toward both passengers’ safety and pedestrians’ and cyclists’ safety, the demand for advanced drivers safety assistance systems of collision warning systems has been continually increasing.
– In February 2019, the Federal Statistical Office reported that 3,265 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2018, an increase of 2.7% was observed when compared to that of 2017.
– Increase in the total number of death was the result of the rise in deaths of cyclists and motorcyclists.
– However, the country witnessed a decline in the number of pedestrian deaths by approximately 6%.
Irrespective of the decline in the number of pedestrians deaths, the country has been striving to further reduce the pedestrian and cyclists fatalities, and the announcement of the revision of the General Safety Regulations may further aid in reducing the fatalities.
– To reduce the number of accidents and fatalities, the department of transportation has made it compulsory to incorporate forward collision avoidance technology system in vehicles from 2017 onward. This system has the combination of long-range detection (e.g. adaptive cruise control), short-range and wide-angle system (e.g. pedestrian detection), and autonomous emergency braking. This regulation is anticipated to drive the market for pedestrian detection systems in the country over the forecast period.
