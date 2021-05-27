PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Estimated to Reach at $17,813 million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 6.9%

The report on “PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

PEGylation refers to the process of amalgamation or attachment of polyethylene glycol (PEG) polymer chains with macromolecules, such as drug molecule, therapeutic protein, or vesicles by covalent bonding. PEGylation offers several advantages, such as improved drug solubility, reduced dosage frequency, and increased drug stability, which boost its demand in the market.

The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market was valued at $10,388 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $17,813 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. The factors that propel the PEGylated protein therapeutics market growth include high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, kidney diseases, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, growth in the biologics sector with an increase in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies boosts the market. Furthermore, increase in government funding and grants for research activities enhance opportunities for the growth of the market. However, high price, and expected launch of generic drugs can hinder the growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Biogen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,), Horizon Pharma plc., Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A., Merck & Co., Inc. (Schering-Plough Corporation), Pfizer Inc., Shire plc (Baxalta), and UCB S.A.

The global PEGylated protein therapeutics market is segmented based on product type, application, sales channel, and region. According to the product type, the market is classified into colony stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, recombinant factor VIII, monoclonal antibody, enzyme, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer, autoimmune disease, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, gastrointestinal disorder, and others. According to the sales channel, it is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online provider, and retail pharmacy. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging PEGylated Protein Therapeutics market trends.

It offers quantitative analysis, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth are provided in the report.

Competitive intelligence of leading players of PEGylated Protein Therapeutics helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size

2.2 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Sales by Product

4.2 Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Revenue by Product

4.3 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Breakdown Data by End User

