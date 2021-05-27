Plant-based Meat Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Plant-based Meat Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Plant-based meat is a meatless food that has approximately the same taste, appearance, and texture of a related food made from meat, poultry, fish or shellfish.

Plant-based meat products are identified as promising ingredients in food products to increase protein content without adding cholesterol.

The global Plant-based Meat market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plant-based Meat volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant-based Meat market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3788949-global-plant-based-meat-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pinnacle Foods

Turtle Island Foods

Nutrisoy

Amy’s Kitchen

Atlantic Natural Foods

Impossible Foods

The Hain Celestial Group

Beyond Meat

Pacific Foods of Oregon

Monde Nissin Corporation

Kellogg Company

Fry Group Foods

Nasoya Foods

Hügli Holding

Sweet Earth

VBites Food

Lightlife Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company

Schouten Europe

Taifun-Tofu

Kellogg’s

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soy-based Meat Alternatives

Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

Other

Segment by Application

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

http://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/03/12/plant-based-meat-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024/

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3788949-global-plant-based-meat-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Plant-based Meat Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plant-based Meat

1.2 Plant-based Meat Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plant-based Meat Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Soy-based Meat Alternatives

1.2.3 Mycoprotein Meat Alternatives

1.2.4 Wheat-based Meat Alternatives

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Plant-based Meat Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plant-based Meat Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Vegetarian

1.3.3 Non-vegetarian

1.4 Global Plant-based Meat Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Plant-based Meat Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Plant-based Meat Market Size

1.5.1 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plant-based Meat Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Plant-based Meat Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Plant-based Meat Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Plant-based Meat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Plant-based Meat Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Plant-based Meat Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Plant-based Meat Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant-based Meat Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Plant-based Meat Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant-based Meat Business

7.1 Pinnacle Foods

7.1.1 Pinnacle Foods Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Pinnacle Foods Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Turtle Island Foods

7.2.1 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Turtle Island Foods Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Nutrisoy

7.3.1 Nutrisoy Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Nutrisoy Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Amy’s Kitchen

7.4.1 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Amy’s Kitchen Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Atlantic Natural Foods

7.5.1 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Atlantic Natural Foods Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Impossible Foods

7.6.1 Impossible Foods Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Impossible Foods Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 The Hain Celestial Group

7.7.1 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 The Hain Celestial Group Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Beyond Meat

7.8.1 Beyond Meat Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Beyond Meat Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Pacific Foods of Oregon

7.9.1 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Pacific Foods of Oregon Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Monde Nissin Corporation

7.10.1 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant-based Meat Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Plant-based Meat Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Monde Nissin Corporation Plant-based Meat Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Kellogg Company

7.12 Fry Group Foods

7.13 Nasoya Foods

7.14 Hügli Holding

7.15 Sweet Earth

7.16 VBites Food

7.17 Lightlife Foods

7.18 The Kraft Heinz Company

7.19 Schouten Europe

7.20 Taifun-Tofu

7.21 Kellogg’s

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3788949

Continued….

Contact Information:

Contact Us: [email protected]