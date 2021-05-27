Polyolefin Elastomers Market Size, Global Analysis, Business Growth, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

Polyolefins are a class of polymers produced from olefins. Ethylene and propylene are the most widely used monomers to produce key polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) are a relatively new class of polymers with recent developments in metallocene polymerization catalysts. Metallocenes are very effective metal catalysts that consist of tiny particles of positively charged metal ions sandwiched between two cyclopentadienyl anions with formula (C5H5)2M where ‘M’ indicates the metal ion.

POE has excellent properties ranging from amorphous to crystalline, low to very high molecular weight, superior elasticity, excellent thermal stability, UV resistance, toughness, and low-temperature ductility. Growing applications in adhesives, footwear foams, molded rubber goods, pipes, packaging, wires and cables are expected to drive the growth of the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market. The launch of technologically advanced products such as Exxpol and Dow’s INSITE CGC are expected to boost market growth and result in the entry of new players.

Increasing demand in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market during the forecast period. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), global motor vehicle production in 2015 was 89.7 million units and it increased to 96.8 million units in 2017.

However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil and expensive raw materials are expected to hinder market growth during the review period.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6396

Segmentation Analysis:

The Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market has been segmented based on Type, Manufacturing Method, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the basis of Type, the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market has been classified as polyethylene, polypropylene, and ethylene propylene diene monomer.

Based on Manufacturing Method, the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market has been segmented into injection molding, extrusion molding, blow molding, cast and blown film extrusion, and foam and calendering.

By Application, the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market has been segregated into adhesives, molded rubber goods, wires & cables, automotive interiors, films, medical equipment, and others.

On the Basis of End-Use Industry, the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market has been divided into automotive, consumer goods, packaging, electrical and electronics, and others.

The Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

The key players in the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market are DowDuPont (US), the Dow Chemical Company (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), Polmann India Ltd (India), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV (Netherlands), RTP Company (US), and PolyOne Corporation (United States).

Target Audience:

Polyolefin Elastomer Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Polyolefin Elastomers

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratories

Access Full Report Details and Order this Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyolefin-elastomers-market-6396

Regional Analysis:

The Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market has been segmented into five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific has the largest share of the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market due to the rising demand for molded products in toys, packaging, and automobiles. According to the OICA, China accounted for the highest vehicle production in 2017 with 29 million units. Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand are the other markets contributing to the growth of the regional Polyolefin Elastomers Market.

The North American market for Polyolefin Elastomers is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increased product demand in the US automotive industry. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the US ranked second in the world for vehicle production and sales in 2016. The demand for POE in North America is also influenced by its use in applications such as wires and cables in the electrical and electronics industry.

In Latin America, Argentina and Brazil are the leading markets due to high product demand in medical and packaging applications. In 2015, Mexico was seventh-largest vehicle producer in the world, accounting for around 3.4 million automobiles. The use of POE in bumpers, instrument panels, and trims in the automotive industry is also expected to drive the growth of the Latin American market.

Europe is projected to be a lucrative market for POE due to its increasing use in the packaging and footwear industries. The main contributors to the growth of the regional market are Germany, the UK, France, and Italy.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a small share of the Global Polyolefin Elastomers Market during the forecast period due to market saturation in end-use applications. The prominent nations in this market are Saudi Arabia and South Africa, with increasing demand in the automotive and packaging industries.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6396

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]