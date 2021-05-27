Powered Wheelchair Market: Ability to Offer End to End Solutions to Drive Market Growth

Powered wheelchairs are complex equipment designed to propel via an electrical motor. They are also known as motorized wheelchair, electric wheelchair, or electric-powered wheelchair, and are used by people unable to use manual wheelchairs and disable person with conditions such as tetraplegia, impairment, cardiovascular diseases, and others. Some of the powered wheelchairs are featured with the multiple functionalities such as operating smart appliances in house, automatic folding of wheelchair, chair climbing facility, car transfer system, and others; that assist the people for their effective daily workflow.

Increase in diseases and disorders such as tetraplegia, impairment, spinal cord injuries, and others that causes inability to walk, majorly drives the market growth. In addition, rise in geriatric patients that are susceptible to walking disabilities, increase in obesity and cardiovascular diseases, and improvement in hospital facility for in-hospital patient treatment drive the powered wheelchair market. In addition, growth in technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, and increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the developed and developing countries. However, some wheelchairs are too large and heavy for certain wheelchair spaces and lifts that constrains the ability of the user to self-propel, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Ongoing, R&D on powered wheelchair is anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, drive wheel location, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into electric indoor chair, electric outdoor chair, electrically powered indoor/outdoor chair, and dual-purpose chair. Based on drive wheel location, the market is classified into rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, and mid-wheel drive. Based on application, the market is divided into pavement use, used on roads, home use, hospital use, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

List of players profiled in the report

Drive Medical Ltd.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation.

Karman Healthcare

LEVO AG

Medort S.A.

OttoBock Healthcare GmbH

Pride Mobility Products Corp

Permobil AB

Sunrise Medical Limited.

