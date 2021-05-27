Pregnancy Tests Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- SPD, Church & Dwight, BioMerieux, Rohto, NFI and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Pregnancy Tests Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Pregnancy Tests Market
Pregnancy Tests are point of care tests used to qualitatively detect the presence of reproductive hormones, such as Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) hormone. Pregnancy Tests can help find the exact day of ovulation or confirm the presence of menopause in women, while in males; they are used to detect the sperm count. These tests require small amount of blood or urine sample, depending upon the type of device being used; these devices work on color changing immunoassay techniques.
This report focuses on the global Pregnancy Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pregnancy Tests development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SPD
Church & Dwight
BioMerieux
Rohto
NFI
Wondfo
Egens Biotech
Arax
Quidel
RunBio
Easy Healthcare
CIGA Healthcare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pregnancy Rapid Tests
Fertility Rapid Tests
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmacies & Drugstores
Gynecology & Fertility Clinics
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Online Sales
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pregnancy Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pregnancy Tests development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
