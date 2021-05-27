Private Security Service Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com published The “Global Private Security Service Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

The private security services industry consists of companies who provide private security guards and patrol vehicles, as well as additional ancillary services such as alarm systems, cyber security, background screening, investigation, risk analysis and security consultancy services.

Scope of the Report:

The industry is expected to witness robust growth driven by sustained security threat perception and increase in labor wages according to statutory guidelines. Procurement and retention of quality manpower is the key challenge facing the industry. Manpower procurement and retention is expected to get tough with increase in alternate employment opportunities and rapid rise in manpower requirement to support the industry’s growth.

The industry is considerably fragmented today, and is expected to get more organized and increase in organized play in user industry segments. Adherence to regulatory norms, particularly those related to wages is expected to improve going forward, and will impact margins, which are already under pressure due to intense competition.

The global Private Security Service market is valued at 205.5 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 248.1 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Private Security Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Securitas AB

Secom

G4S

Allied Universal

Prosegur

ADT

Brinks

Garda

Loomisba

SIS

ISS

ICTS Europe

Beijing Baoan

OCS Group

Transguard

Andrews International

TOPSGRUP

Market Segment by Type, covers

Guard Services

Alarm Monitoring

Armored Transport

Private Investigation

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial and Industrial

Government and Institutional

Residential

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Private Security Service product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Private Security Service, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Private Security Service in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Private Security Service competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Private Security Service breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Private Security Service market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Private Security Service sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

