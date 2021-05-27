Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Rockwell, Schneider, GE Fanuc, Maxim
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Rockwell (Allen-Bradley) (US)
Schneider (Modicon) (US)
GE Fanuc (US)
TI (US)
Idec (US)
Maxim (US)
IPM (US)
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Compact PLC
Modular PLC
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Steel Industry
Petrochemical and Natural Gas Industry
Power Industry
Automobile Industry
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Market Research Report 2018
1 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry
1.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Compact PLC
1.2.4 Modular PLC
1.3 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Segment by Application
1.3.1 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Steel Industry
1.3.3 Petrochemical and Natural Gas Industry
1.3.4 Power Industry
1.3.5 Automobile Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……..
7 Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Rockwell (Allen-Bradley) (US)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Rockwell (Allen-Bradley) (US) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Schneider (Modicon) (US)
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Schneider (Modicon) (US) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 GE Fanuc (US)
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 GE Fanuc (US) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 TI (US)
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 TI (US) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Idec (US)
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Idec (US) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Maxim (US)
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Maxim (US) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Industry Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
