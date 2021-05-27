Real Estate Marketing Software Global Market 2019-2024: AppFolio, BoomTown, IXACT Contact, Nestio, CoStar

Real Estate Marketing Software Market 2019

Real Estate Marketing Software is tailored to help real estate professionals (such as building owners, asset managers, agencies and realtors) market their properties to maximize exposure to potential buyers, though some products may overlap in functionality with typical marketing software.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Real Estate Marketing Software in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report orders the market dependent on producers, areas, type and application.

The report is the result of an exhaustive analysis of the industry, briefed in a basic overview. The overview is made of the market definition, the primary applications, as well as the manufacturing technology employed. The analysis of the global Real Estate Marketing Software market dives into the competitive landscape, along with the latest industry trends, and main regions. The report also provides the price margins of the product coupled with the risks and challenges faced by the manufacturers. Furthermore, the report offers an understanding of different key dynamics that significantly influence the Real Estate Marketing Software market. The market insight has been given in the report, keeping 2019 as the base year while the forecast period extends over till 2024.

The global Real Estate Marketing Software market is valued at 644.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1197.6 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Key Players

The report offers a thorough understanding of the market’s competitive scenario along with the current trends within the manufacturing space. The report highlights some of the esteemed players inundating the market, including prominent as well as emerging vendors.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AppFolio

BoomTown

Constellation Real Estate Group (CREG)

IXACT Contact

Nestio

CoStar

Placester

Rezora

Propertybase

Buildout

Real Geeks

Keller Williams Realty

MRI Software

LeadSquared

IContact

Point2

Drivers and Barriers

The report, in addition to providing an insight of the various key dynamics influencing the Real Estate Marketing Software market, also examines the volume trends, the pricing history and value of the market. In addition, several potential growth factors, barriers, as well as opportunities are also taken into consideration to attain an acute understanding of the overall market.

Regional Description

The analysis and forecast of the Real Estate Marketing Software market takes place on not just a global level, but regional level as well. Region-wise, the report includes the primary regions: Latin America, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific. Each of these regions is studied extensively, examining the current trends, outlook, and opportunities that could elevate the market position in the future.

Method of Research

With the aim of determining the market potential, the overall market is analyzed with respect to the parameters included in the Porter’s Five Force Model. On top of that, a SWOT analysis is also done, as a result of which the report is able to provide a precise knowledge of the Real Estate Marketing Software market. The exhaustive analysis of the market helps identify and highlight its main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and risks.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Real Estate Marketing Software Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Real Estate Marketing Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Real Estate Marketing Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Real Estate Marketing Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Real Estate Marketing Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Real Estate Marketing Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Real Estate Marketing Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Real Estate Marketing Software by Countries

10 Global Real Estate Marketing Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Real Estate Marketing Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Real Estate Marketing Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

