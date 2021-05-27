Recreational Vehicle Market by product type, with sales, revenue, price, market share and growth rate by 2024

Global Recreational Vehicle Market is expected to an extensive growth during the forecast period 2018-2023. Recreational Vehicle Market report provides in detail analysis of market with revenue growth and future trends. report includes the forecasts, market size, share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The North America recreational vehicle market is anticipated to register a CAGR of about 7.02% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– As of 2017, more than 10 million US households own an RV, while nearly 17.2 million households are looking to buy one. Considering the age group of RV owners in the US, 30-54 years age group people own the majority of the RVs in 2018.

– These facts clearly imply that the demand for the market is gradually improving and is anticipated to further grow, over the forecasted period.

– It is expected that this increased market potential will drive the market forward, especially in the US. In 2018, RV shipments reached 483,672 units.

– North America has about 370 national chain outlets and local RV dealers. These dealers are involved with state-of-the-art as well as latest RV units. These sellers offer deals not just on new motorhome models but also on pre-owned units for savings along with easy financing for eligible and legitimate borrowers.

Scope of the Report

An RV is a vehicle, which combines transportation and temporary living quarters for travel, recreation, and camping. The two main categories of RVs are motorhomes (motorized) and towable (towed behind the family car, van or pickup).

The North American recreational vehicle market has been segmented by type.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Recreational Vehicle Market by Companies: – Thor Industries Inc., Winnebago Industries ., Forest River Inc., REV Group, Erwin Hymer Group North America, Nexus RV, Triple E RV

Key Market Trends

Growing Recreational Vehicles Shipments in the US

According to a study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, the US ownership of RVs is increasing at a fast pace.

One of the primary reason propelling the growth of the market is a rise in income, employment, and household wealth. However, owing to the rise in the manufacturing cost for RV manufacturers, and RV dealers adjusting their inventories due to changes in inventory carrying costs, resulting in a decline in the sales of RVs.

As per Frank Hugelmeyer, President, RV Industry Association, favorable population trends and the growing desire among the consumers to be outdoors, is expected to propel the demand for and sale of RVs in the coming years.

Additionally, newer and younger RV owners and shoppers demonstrate higher and more robust shopping intentions than older RVers. Most current owners say they will probably purchase another RV sometime in the future. Furthermore, baby-boomers are also propelling the demand for and sales of motorhomes. They prefer an experience-seeking lifestyle post-retirement, thus, they prefer motorhomes as well as travel trailers as a viable and convenient option due to the fuel economy offered by them.

Type B expected to Witness Strong Demand

Type B motorhomes are commonly called van campers. They are driven like a family van and are however smaller in size compared to the type A motorhomes. These are built on the chassis of a full-sized van and feature a raised roof to facilitate walking upright.

These vehicles provide the campers with comfortable sleeping quarters and all the necessities, along with some luxurious features such as refrigerator, hot water, air conditioning, and heating. However, they miss out some features such as full sized entertainment system and laundry facilities, owing to their small size.

These motorhomes are less expensive in nature and are preferred by consumers who have 2-3 family members, and occasional campers. They cost between USD 60,000 and USD 130,000, with the difference in price arising from different models providing different amenities.

Being smaller in size, the major advantages of type B motorhomes are maneuverability and the ease of driving them around.

