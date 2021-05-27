Refrigerated Display Cases 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.61% and Forecast to 2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global refrigerated display cases market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AHT Cooling Systems

• Ali Group

• Carrier

• EPTA

• True Manufacturing

• Standex international

Market driver

• Growing need to merchandise food products

Market challenge

• Growing preference of pre-used RDCs

Market trend

• Growing preferences of RDCs with energy saving modes

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Global RDCs market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global plug-in RDCs market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global remote RDCs market – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• RDCs market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• RDCs market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• RDCs market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing inclination toward RDCs with automated defrost system

• Growing preference for RDCs with energy saving modes

• Increasing adoption of RDCs with improved features

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• AHT Cooling Systems

• Ali Group

• Carrier

• EPTA

• Standex International

• True Manufacturing

Continued…..