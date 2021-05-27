Restorative Dentistry Market to Grow $28,228.9 Million by 2027 covering 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent, Ultradent Products, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals

Restorative Dentistry includes dental implants, which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric population across the globe; however, a growing number of younger people are now opting for dental implantation procedures instead of bridges. Dental implants function as natural-looking teeth and can last as long as regular teeth.

Key factors driving the market are increasing the prevalence of tooth loss, a growing number of dental practices, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in the restorative dentistry. However, limited reimbursement available for dental procedures and high costs of restorative materials is likely to hamper the market growth.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Restorative Dentistry Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The Global Restorative Dentistry Market is expected to reach US$ 28,228.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,337.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global restorative dentistry market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003077

According to American Dental Association (ADA), as of 2018, there are 199,486 dentists working in the U.S. A recent survey of dental professionals conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) 2015 stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking cosmetic treatments. Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics mentions that dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the growing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures and treatments, which also include the application of restorative dentistry will drive the global restorative dentistry market over the coming years.

According to National Health Services, the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. However, significant disparities remain in some population groups related to tooth loss and insufficient dental care. Tooth loss is one of the sensitive indicators of access to dental care and overall dental health. Majority of the poor population across the world, suffer from tooth loss or decay due to factors such as periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. These problems can now be addressed or solved with the help of new age and advanced restorative dentistry.

According to the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay.

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people) with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. The WHO also states that periodontal (gum) disease, which is a prominent cause of tooth loss was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. The Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with caries of the permanent teeth being the most prevalent of all conditions assessed. According to one of the research study conducted, in 2030, there will be more than 740 million cases of decays, missing, and filled tooth among the German population.

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003077

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com