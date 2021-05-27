Retail Cloud Market: World-Wide Trends, Size, Demand & Growth Opportunities till 2019-2024

Global Retail Cloud Market Outlook

Retail Cloud Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Retail Cloud market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Retail Cloud to analyse the Retail Cloud market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them.

Cisco Systems Inc.

DXC Technology

Epicor Software Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Infor Inc.

IBM Corporation

JDA Software Group Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

RapidScale Inc.

Retailcloud

SAP SE

– The retail market is mature and highly competitive across the developed economies of Europe and North America. On the other hand, the developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have been instrumental in driving the marketâ€™s growth, due to the increasing consumer purchasing powers, especially in China, India, and Saudi Arabia, among others

– The growing application of big data and analytics in the retail segment is expected to drive the shift toward data-driven model, primarily by expanding the types of data that can be analyzed and enhancing the level of sophistication of the resulting insight. This is expected to improve the management areas of e-commerce, which, in turn, decreases the gap between insight and action.

– Online channels are gaining immense popularity as the mode of transaction. Furthermore, companies are focusing on launching systems and protocols that ensure complete safety and efficiency.

Know About Retail Cloud Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in REGIONS

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Retail Cloud market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company's specific desires.

Points covered in the Retail Cloud Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE The global retail cloud market was valued at USD 17.09 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The retail industry is undergoing tremendous change, and the business environment has become a truly multi-channel world. The increased volume of data that needs to be processed, to make crucial decisions, especially in deducing and utilizing the marketing and merchandising analytics, has prompted the demand for the cloud in the retail market.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Shift toward Omnichannel Experience in the Retail Industry

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of IoT in the Retail Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Vulnerability toward Cyber Attacks

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Supply-chain Management

5.1.1.2 Customer Management

5.1.1.3 Merchandizing

5.1.1.4 Workforce Management

5.1.1.5 Reporting and Analytics

5.1.1.6 Other Solutions

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Public Cloud

5.2.2 Private Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Continued…

