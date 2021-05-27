Robotic Drilling Market to Grow at 5+% CAGR to Reach US$ 946.6 Million by 2025 Led by Nabors Industries, Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies, Drillmec

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Robotic Drilling Market– Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2025”, the global robotic drilling market is expected to reach US$ 946.6 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Robotic Drilling Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Robotic Drilling Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The key companies profiled in this report include Nabors Industries Ltd., Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Abraj Energy Services, and Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

With robotic drilling being introduced in the oil & gas industry, the sector finally has stepped into the world of automation and digital process control. Unmanned operations at the oil rigs for extraction purposes had been the dire need for the industry and has finally been made possible with Robotic Drilling System AS pioneering in this market. Primarily, the oil & gas sector is characterized by high amount of uncertainty owing to the fluctuating demands for oil & gas products worldwide, environmental impacts, and legislations laid down by several authorities on these operations. Hence, the oil drilling business is also sometimes referred to as highly risky business in financial terms as well as for the human capital involved. Digital Transformation Initiative removed the bottlenecks associated with operational costs, human lives risks, and productivity concerns. The robotic drilling companies today need to comply with environmental legislation, improving worker safety, and also ensuring reliable platform for operation.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Robotic Drilling Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Robotic Drilling Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Robotic Drilling Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Smart Wearable industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Robotic Drilling Market.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global robotic drilling Market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in robotic drilling market landscape are listed below-

2018: The NOV’s MPowerD managed pressure drilling group has offers an integrated MPowerD MPD control system on Cyberbase drilling control system to manage the operations of deepwater drillship. An integration of managed pressure drilling controls into Cyberbase system facilitates efficiency of MPD and safety during the course of drilling to the drilling contractor.

2018: Ensign Energy Services Inc. unveiled its plan to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. for US$1.68 in cash per Common Share.

2018: Huisman is awarded with a contract from China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) for engineering and fabrication of a drilling system. The system would be combined and deployed on the moored drilling semi-submersible which is constructed at CMHI Haimen. The drilling system would be used in oil & gas drilling activities in Asia, majorly South East Asia.

Robotic Drilling Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Global Robotic Drilling Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Installation type

New Build

Retrofit

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



