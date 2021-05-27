Semiconductor Packaging Market Growth, Trend, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2019-2024 | Market Reports World

Global Semiconductor Packaging Market Outlook

Semiconductor Packaging Market report describes attributes like market size, trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Semiconductor Packaging market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Semiconductor Packaging to analyse the Semiconductor Packaging market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key Manufacturer of the Market

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are:

ASE Group

Amkor Technology

Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Spil)

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

UTAC Group

Chipmos Technologies, Inc.

Chipbond Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Unisem (M) Berhad

Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)

Carsem

– The advent of IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) and the proliferation of sophisticated electronics are factors driving the high-end application segment across the consumer electronics and automotive industries that have increased the rate of adoption of the latest semiconductor packaging technologies, to meet the growing demand.

– Semiconductor packaging technology has evolved to minimize the costs involved and enhance the overall efficacy of ICs. Vendors in the market are under constant pressure to deliver innovative solutions in terms of the size of the packaging, performance, and the â€œtime-to-marketâ€ aspect.

– Also, the emergence of 2.5D and 3D packaging mechanism, as of mid-2010, has made semiconductor manufacturers extend their flip-chip and wafer-level capabilities, owing to their enhanced functionality.

Know About Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in REGIONS

Key Reasons to Purchase

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Semiconductor Packaging market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Semiconductor Packaging market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

Points covered in the Semiconductor Packaging Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE The global semiconductor packaging market was valued at USD 26.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 41.16 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 7.96% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Owing to the growing demand across various end-user verticals of the packaging industry, the industry has witnessed a continuous transformation in terms of characteristics, integration, and energy efficiency of the product. Since packaging is in the early stage in the electronics value chain, the growth of the market studied is directly impacted by the growth of the semiconductor market.

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Consumption of Semiconductor Devices Across Industries

4.3.2 Need for Miniaturization of Semiconductor Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investment and Increasing Complexity of Semiconductor IC Designs

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packaging Platform

5.1.1 Flip Chip

5.1.2 Embedded Die

5.1.3 Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging (Fi Wlp)

5.1.4 Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (Fo Wlp)

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.3 Medical Devices

5.2.4 Communications & Telecom

5.2.5 Automotive Industry

5.2.6 Energy & Lighting

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ASE Group

6.1.2 Amkor Technology

6.1.3 Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd.

6.1.4 Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. (Spil)

6.1.5 Powertech Technology, Inc.

6.1.6 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

6.1.8 UTAC Group

6.1.9 Chipmos Technologies, Inc.

6.1.10 Chipbond Technology Corporation

6.1.11 Intel Corporation

6.1.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.13 Unisem (M) Berhad

6.1.14 Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI)

6.1.15 Carsem

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Continued…

